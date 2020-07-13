Centers Sit Atop List of Best Eagles to Wear No. 62

There is a good chance we are watching the last player to ever wear No. 62 in Eagles history.

That, of course, would be center Jason Kelce.

He arrived in the sixth-round of the 2011 draft and has never looked back. He has been a first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons, becoming one of the best centers of his generation.

Who fills the slots after Kelce?

Here we go:

Current No. 62 and No. 1:

Jason Kelce. A starter from day one, and about to enter his 10th NFL season, Kelce is one of the toughest players to ever lace up a pair of shoulder pads for the Eagles. He has played through a variety of injuries during his career, except 2012 when a knee injury that required surgery shelved him after just two games.

He has started every game for the past five seasons and has started all 121 games he has played.

Plus, that Super Bowl parade speech he gave at the foot of the Art Museum in a Mummer’s costume was pretty legendary, right?

Top 3 to wear number 62:

3. Petey Perot. A second-round draft pick in 1979 out of Northwestern (La.) State, Perot played five seasons and in 67 games for the Eagles. He was the starting left guard on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl XV team. He made 38 starts at that position during his stint with the Eagles then went to New Orleans in 1985, made seven starts at left guard, and called it a career.

2. Guy Morriss. A second-round pick from TCU in 1973, the 28th player taken overall, Morriss wasted little time breaking into the starting lineup, starting nine of 14 games as a rookie. He went on to start a total of 151 games for the Eagles during his 11 years with them, including the team’s 1980 Super Bowl appearance.

He left Philly following the 1983 season and played four more years with the New England Patriots, starting 22 more games.

Morriss went on to become the head coach at the University of Kentucky for two seasons (2001-02) and Baylor for five seasons (2003-07). Now 69, he is currently an offensive line coach for Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky.

1. See above.

Runner-up:

Max Jean-Gilles. The interior lineman was supposed to go higher in the draft than where he did, which was the fourth round of the 2006 draft and 99th player taken overall, but Jean-Gilles had difficulty keeping his weight down while at Georgia. It was an issue that plagued him during his four years with the Eagles.

In May of 2010, he reportedly weighed about 400 pounds. Jean-Gilles underwent lap-band surgery that month in order to try to get down to 335 by the start of the season.

He played in just 42 games with Philly, including 26 starts at right guard, but was out of the NFL after 2010. He attempted comebacks with the Bengals in 2011 and Panthers in 2012 but was released each time and finished up playing a couple of seasons in the Indoor Football League in 2013 and 2015.

Others: Woody Gerber, Andrew Brunski, Mike Mandarino, Augie Lio, Dan Talcott, Bill Horrell, Knox Ramsey, John Wittenborn, Jerry Mazzanti, Mike Dirks, Bill Lueck, Johnny Jackson, Nick Haden, Dennis McKnight, Brian Baldinger, Guy McIntyre, Ian Beckles, Dwight Johnson, Scott Peters, Ron Johnson, and Alonzo Jackson.

