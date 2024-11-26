Coming Soon For Eagles: Some "Rowdy" Home Cooking
Nick Sirianni’s 30,000-foot view has been grounded. Literally. All that’s left for the Eagles coach and his team are highway landscapes on bus trips to Baltimore for Sunday’s game against the Ravens and Landover, Md., for a Dec. 22 game versus the Commanders.
Not only do they don’t have to fly through the clouds to get to anymore games in the regular season, but they will experience plenty of home cooking. After they leave the Inner Harbor late Sunday night, they will play four of their final five games at Lincoln Financial Field.
“We played a lot of road games early on, but when you play a lot of road games early on you have the opportunity to play some home games, so we love being home in front of our fans where it’s loud,” said Sirianni on Tuesday. “It’s the best place to play in the NFL. We know how rowdy it will be when we get back home in a week.”
Playing on the road hasn’t been a bother for the Eagles. They are 6-1, counting what was technically a “home” game in Brazil to begin the season, but home games aren’t a 10-hour plane trip away.
The Eagles rank second in the NFL in road wins during the Sirianni era, which began in 2021. They are 23-9 (.719 winning percentage). Only the Kansas City Chiefs are better at 23-8 (.742).
Incredibly, they have played just four home games and Thanksgiving is only a couple of days away. They are 3-1 at home.
After the Ravens, the Eagles will play consecutive home games for the very first time this year when they welcome an improving Carolina Panthers squad on Dec. 8 followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 15.
Following their trip to play the Commanders three days before Christmas, the Eagles will close out the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 29 and the New York Giants on Jan. 5.
The Giants will likely be playing for the top pick in this spring’s draft. As for the Cowboys, the last time they swept the Eagles was Sirianni’s first season in 2021. Philly hasn’t swept the Cowboys since 2011 when Andy Reid’s team went 8-8. A year later Reid would be fired and the Eagles haven’t beaten Dallas twice in the same season since.
“At this time of the year, it’s a benefit, there’s no doubt,” said Sirianni. “To be in Philadelphia where you have these close teams next to you that you can have bus trips to, that’s huge.”
