'Contribution Over Credit:' Eagles' Nick Sirianni Isn't Moved By Statistics
PHILADELPHIA - You can worry about the statistics.
That was the message on Tuesday from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who isn’t too concerned about all the numbers crunching that goes on around his team with Thursday night's season opener against Dallas looming.
“I think what the outside world does sometimes is factor the person's stats. I'm not interested in that,” the head coach said before practice on Tuesday.
There’s a perception around Philadelphia that star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will eventually break if the Eagles’ run-heavy offense from the Super Bowl LIX-winning season runs it back in 2025.
“I'm interested in what everybody needs to do to help this football team win,” said Sirianni. “When you get influenced by the outside world by what they think success is, or what they think is impactful for that position, that's my point.
“Contribution.”
Sirianni rode the phrase “you can’t be great without the greatness of others” last season to the point it made the cut for the inscription on the team’s championship rings.
This season, Sirianni was looking for a new spin of an old classic and settled on “contribution over credit.”
“I think you're just constantly trying to think of new ways to say the same thing differently,” Sirianni explained. “Maybe if I say, ‘You can't be great without the greatness of others,’ for an entire year, maybe that feels repetitive. It's just another way of saying that we're looking for contributions from everybody, and you need everyone's contribution.
“At the end of the day, it's the same thing as saying, ‘You can't be great without the greatness of others,’ ‘Contribution over credit.’ If we get the contributions from everybody, that we talked about their roles, what they need to do, their elevated roles if they need to step into an elevated role, good things will happen. That only happens though with your habits of whether you are getting better every single day.”
The contribution differs with the role, but the goal is to have everyone chipping in.
Selflessness Is Valued At The NovaCare Complex
“We need your contribution,” Sirianni stressed. “I don't need your contribution to have 27 catches in two games or whatever. I need your contribution to be this.
“That's a team.”
As far as the Eagles coach is concerned, fantasy football numbers can stay an illusion.
“I think that it’s really important, too, that we don't get caught up [with outside expectations],” said Sirianni. “Our job as a football team, as players, and as coaches, is to win every game.”
At the NovaCare Complex, efficiency is valued more than what might resonate on DraftKings.
“ I've talked about this with [quarterback] Jalen [Hurts]. Jalen, I love how selfless he is,” Sirianni said. “He's been so efficient as a quarterback, taking care of the football, efficiently going where the right place is with the football. Then there's judgment on the outside of, ‘Well, he didn't throw for this many yards or didn't throw for this many touchdowns.’
“I don't care. He was efficient with the football, and he did everything he needed to do for us to win the game. That doesn't just apply with your star football player in Jalen Hurts. That also applies for the rest of the team.”
