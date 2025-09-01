Eagles Today

More Kickoff Returns Should Result In More Work For Eagles' Second-Year RB

Will Shipley is expected be the Eagles' lead returner in 2025.

John McMullen

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The kickoff return should be making a comeback in the NFL this season, and that should be good for second-year running back Will Shipley, who is in line to be the Eagles’ lead returner in the 2025 season.

An attempt to revive the kickoff last season by eliminating the high-impact collisions that made the original incarnation dangerous was somewhat successful, but a touchback rule that brought the football out to the 30-yard line was not the kind of deterrent to chase most special teams coordinators off the idea to instruct their kickers to go for the touchback.

Five extra yards could make all the difference in the world this season, according to Eagles’ special teams coordinator Michael Clay.

More Kickoff Returns Are Coming

Eagles STC Michael Clay
Eagles STC Michael Clay / John McMullen/Eagles on SI

“Yeah, I think opponent-by-opponent basis, a situation basis, it could dictate what you want to do with the ball,” Clay said when asked about the tweak Monday. “I think overall around the NFL, you'll see a lot more returns, guys keeping it in play because there is a statistical difference from the 35 to the 30 on points scored and everything like that. 

“So it's exciting for all of us from a special teams cohort around the league and exciting for the players out here. Those core four players that get some opportunities to go out there and make some plays.”

Shipley is expected to be the lead returner from the Eagles who should get the most opportunities to return kicks. Don’t be surprised if you also see big back A.J. Dillon paired with Shipley and the occasional appearance from fullback Ben VanSumeren.

Clay believes the modern return is almost like an inside zone or outside zone running play, depending on the call, which means RBs are naturally effective at it.

Shipley should be the main component, though.

“Will adds a lot [as a returner],” Clay said, “He has great feel, he has great vision and the few that he did have last year, he did a great job of letting the picture form itself, then finding the right cut to make.”

It goes further than that with Shipley, however. Clay sees a student of the game.

“I think he just has a natural feel and a natural want to put the offense in the best spot possible and he works at it,” the STC noted. “It is not like he just catches it and he finds his way. He was up there yesterday watching some kickoff return stuff, watching some kickoff coverage stuff. 

“Will works at being who he is and why it exceled for him as a rookie last year.”

