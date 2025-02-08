Could Eagles Lose $10 Million Pro Bowler To Commanders?
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have plenty of talent right now.
Philadelphia has been building up this roster over the last few years and now is one day away from a chance at revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. One of the biggest reasons why the Eagles have gotten here is because of their defense.
The Eagles have the best defense in football but it could take a serious hit this offseason. There's a handful of players heading to free agency, including Josh Sweat. He had a $10 million deal this year but clearly will get more this offseason with Spotrac projecting his market value at over $56 million across three years.
Sweat already has started gearing up for free agency by switching agents. He's going to get paid this offseason. But, who will it be by?
Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri called the Washington Commanders the "ideal" landing spot for him.
"Ideal IDP landing spot: Washington Commanders," Macri said. "The Commanders pieced together a serviceable edge group in 2024 under Dan Quinn but lacked weekly consistency, which is something that Sweat should be able to provide. Sweat has been a high-end contributor for the Eagles in recent seasons, specifically as a pass-rusher, as he’s posted the most pressures for either team in two consecutive seasons and would make for a strong addition to pair with Dorance Armstrong as a capable starting edge duo for Quinn to work with and get the most out of, as he did with pending free agent Dante Fowler.
"Sweat is an upgrade from Fowler and can play more snaps while potentially adding more production, which is something that IDP managers should be excited about."
Even if the Eagles don't bring Sweat back, hopefully, he cashes in this offseason. But, hopefully, it isn't in the division.
More NFL: Watch Eagles’ Saquon Barkley’s Only Super Bowl Ad