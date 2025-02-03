Eagles Today

Eagles Pass Rusher Makes Agent Change With Free Agency Looming

Josh Swear has hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him.

John McMullen

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles ledge rusher Josh Sweat (19).
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles ledge rusher Josh Sweat (19). / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Eagles are focused on finishing the deal in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, win or lose, NFL business marches on and the page will turn quickly toward the 2025 season after the big game.

The first domino to fall is likely to be offensive coordinator Kellen Moore being named the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Free agency will also be just over a month after Sunday’s game and one of Philadelphia’s most high-profile players scheduled to become a free agent made a practice move by changing agents on Monday.

Edge rusher Josh Sweat will now be represented by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

“He’s clearly is one of the very top free agents,” Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sweat, who will turn 28 in March, led the Eagles’ No. 1 ranked defense with eight sacks this season. Since becoming a starter in 2021, the Florida State product has produced 33 sacks over the past four seasons.

This season Sweat produced 41 tackles – nine for loss – the eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 41 pressures, and two pass breakups while playing 59% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. 

He’s added four more tackles in the postseason – one for loss – and eight QB pressures in 71% of the defensive snaps. 

After falling from a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 when he was a Pro Bowl selection to 6.5 in 2023, Sweat agreed to a reworked deal to play for $10 million this season.

Still in his prime, the rangy 6-foot-5, 265-pound Sweat looks to be in line for a multi-year deal for significantly more than that on the open market.

