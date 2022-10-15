Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys vs. Eagles

5...PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eagles RT Lane Johnson - Johnson’s amazing pass-protection run continues. The Pro Bowl RT hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 in the 2020 season and hasn't even allowed a QB hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season. Johnson has the best pass-protection grade from Pro Football Focus this season and leads all NFL OTs with a minuscule 0.2 knockdown percentage since the start of the 2021 season, giving up just the one QB hit over 620 pass-blocking snaps.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Since the turn of the century only three QBs have piloted their teams to 5-0 records while compiling 1,600 yards of total offense, at least 10 TDs, and two-or-fewer turnovers. That’s Hurts this season and the other two happen to be two of the greatest QBs to ever live: Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers.

Cowboys Edge Rusher Micah Parsons - The early leader for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the athletic Penn State product is tied for the NFL lead with 6.0 sacks and is second to Nick Bosa (31) with 28 pressures. Overall, the Dallas pass rush has 20 sacks, the most sacks for a Cowboys defense through five games since 1987 with Parsons serving as the straw who stirs the drink.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush - The Cowboys have listed Dak Prescott as questionable but all indications are that Rush will start his fifth consecutive game. An undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan in 2017, Rush is now 5-0 as a starting quarterback, the only signal caller in the storied Dallas history to win his first five starts and only the 14th QB in NFL history to do so. In three of his five starts, Rush has led Dallas on a game-winning drive, one-of-seven quarterbacks in NFL history to lead a game-winning drive in his first five career starts.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard - Tony Pollard had a 57-yard touchdown run at the LA Rams last week. Since 2020, the speedy RB2 has four touchdown runs of 40 yards or more, tied for the most in the NFL over that span with stars Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry. He's the bigger threat in the backfield, not Ezekiel Elliott.

4...MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Eagles’ second-ranked offense vs. Cowboys’ seventh-ranked defense - The Cowboys have not allowed any of their opponents to score more than 19 points this season, the first time that's happened for the franchise in 50 years.

If Dallas finds a way to keep the explosive Eagles to 19 or less, it will be just the third time in Cowboys history that their first six opponents couldn’t cross the 20-point barrier.

Eagles’ third-down offense vs. Cowboys’ third-down defense - This is strength vs. strength as the Dallas defense ranks 10th in the NFL, allowing opponents to convert on 33.8% of third-down opportunities. The Philadelphia offense, though, is No. 6 and converts 43.8% of the time.

The Double Positive: The Eagles and Cowboys lead the NFL in taking care of the football. Both teams have turned it over just twice in five games. Philadelphia leads the NFL in turnover ratio at plus-9 and still has yet to lose a fumble. Dallas is tied at. No. 2 at plus-5.

Avonte Maddox vs. Cowboys’ slot WRs - Both Noah Brown (10-182) and CeeDee Lamb (14-170) rank among the top-10 slot receivers in the NFL this season so it’s clear that position is a big part of Kellen Moore’s offense. Lamb was a late add to the injury report Friday and is questionable with a hip injury. Maddox, one of the top slot corners in the league, will be back after missing two games with an ankle injury.

3...THINGS TO KNOW

-The Eagles are 5-0 for the third time in franchise history, joining the 1981 team (6-0 start) and the 2004 team (7-0).

-The Cowboys have won eight consecutive games over the NFC East, the longest active win streak in the NFL against one’s own division.

-Dallas and Philadelphia have squared off 126 times, with the Cowboys holding a 72-54 edge in one of the NFL’s largest rivalries. Almost half of the games (57) have been blowouts and decided by two-or-more TDs.

2...X-FACTORS

For the Eagles: TE Jack Stoll - The Eagles may need to use a little more 12 personnel with Parsons looming and Jodan Mailata still struggling with his range of motion due to a shoulder injury. Stoll chipping Parsons isn’t sexy but it could be a big part of the game plan.

For the Cowboys: Safety Malik Hooker - With Rush expected to start again, the Cowboys may not have the firepower to keep up with the Eagles and a defensive TD may be the only path to victory. Trevon Diggs has been an Eagles’ killer early in his career and being cautious with the big-play cornerback might open the door for Hooker, a former first-round pick in Indianapolis who is playing at a very high level early in the season.

1...PREDICTIONS

John McMullen (5-0, 1-4 vs. the spread)

There is only one unbeaten team left in the NFL but there are two starting quarterbacks with no blemishes: Hurts and Rush. That said, the Cowboys are winning with Rush playing game manager and that means the margin of error is small.

Conversely, Hurts is managing to steward an offense that generates explosive plays yet takes care of the football at the highest level. That's a recipe you can't game-manage your way past and 6-0 is right around the corner for Philadelphia.

EAGLES 27, COWBOYS 18

Ed Kracz (4-1, 3-2 vs. the spread)

The fan base is energized, not just by the Eagles' perfect start, but because the Phillies are making some deafening noise in the playoffs. This will make for an even louder and more raucous crowd on Sunday night, and that's not good for Rush.

The Eagles, who are one of the league's top-sacking teams with 17, will dial up pressure on him and that should lead to sacks and maybe a turnover or two.

Their offense, meanwhile, will find a way to end the Cowboys' streak of not letting an opponent score more than 19 points.

EAGLES 24, COWBOYS 17

