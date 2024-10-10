Cowboys Predicted To Trade For Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is now just under four weeks away.
From now until Nov. 5, there surely will be plenty of trade rumors and chatter. It's unclear exactly who will be moved as it still is too early. But there could be some star power changing teams ahead of the trade deadline.
One player who consistently has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate over the last few weeks already is former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. He seemed to be a star on the rise after earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2022.
In his final season with the Eagles, Sanders rushed for just under 1,300 yards and tallied 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 20 receptions for 78 yards in the air.
He cashed in with a deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency but hasn't been given the same role as expected. Now, it seems like he could be traded ahead of the deadline. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin put together a list of trade options for each franchise and called Sanders a fit for the rival Dallas Cowboys.
"Acquire (running back) Miles Sanders from the Carolina Panthers," Benjamin said. "Jerry Jones didn't want to pay for Derrick Henry, so he might require Carolina to eat some of Sanders' deal. But the former Eagles standout would at least give Dak Prescott more proven run support."
Dallas could use a boost in the running back room, and Sanders may be the top option out there. It would be sad to see Sanders back in the division, but Philadelphia still would have the better back.
