Eagles' Jalen Hurts Takes Hard Stance On Nick Sirianni
There have been plenty of questions swirling around about the Philadelphia Eagles recently.
Philadelphia currently is 2-2 after its bye week. The Eagles lost two of their last three games heading into the bye week, including a 33-16 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia is it at a crossroads heading into its clash against the Cleveland Browns.
The Eagles are starting to get healthier and should get A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson all back for their Week 6 clash against Cleveland. Now, the Eagles won't have the excuse of not being healthy.
Philadelphia very well could make some noise this season. But with the 2-2 start and not much to talk about last week with the bye week, many speculated about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni.
There is very little chance he is going anywhere, but some have wondered if he could lose his role. There has been plenty of speculation about his relationship with Jalen Hurts but the star quarterback shut down the noise.
"We are the two leaders of the team," Hurts said. "I’m happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind and try to get this thing right. I got a ton of confidence in him.
"A ton of confidence in what he brings. Everything he has been able to accomplish…Everybody goes through different moments. Everybody experiences adversity. We’ve experienced different moments of adversity together. We are excited for what’s to come”
Sirianni isn't going anywhere right now and it's good to hear that the two seem to be working on their relationship.