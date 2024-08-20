Cowboys Surprise Trade Would Land Ex-Eagles Pro Bowl Before Week 1
Could the Dallas Cowboys land a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles in the near future?
Dallas is in an interesting spot. The Cowboys have been in the news for all of the wrong reasons throughout the offseason as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons all have been looking for new contracts.
The Cowboys have a stacked roster and should be able to make a deep playoff run but they haven't had the success recently as some have expected. Dallas didn't make any massive moves this offseason and some have wondered if it could add another running back after losing Tony Pollard and bringing Ezekiel Elliott back.
It's unclear if the Cowboys are open to a move, but Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine said a trade for former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders could alter the NFC East.
"The Dallas Cowboys are the reigning, defending NFC East champions, but the Philadelphia Eagles did much more in the offseason to take back that crown," Ballentine said. "The Cowboys are mostly running things back with the same core they did last season. On defense, they lost a few rotational players to Dan Quinn in Washington. On offense, it's mostly the same with the notable exception of Tony Pollard leaving for Tennessee and the Cowboys bringing back Ezekiel Elliott.
"It comes as no surprise that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys are "keeping a short list of external options" at the position. He also noted that Miles Sanders and Dalvin Cook are on that list. Sanders should have more tread on the tires. He's two years younger and has a legitimate reason for struggling in Carolina behind their offensive line."
Sanders currently plays for the Carolina Panthers but that could change. Could he come back to the division in the near future?
