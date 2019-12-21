Darren Sproles Announces His Retirement

Eagles running back Darren Sproles squeezed every ounce of football from his 5-6, 190-pound frame, until he could squeeze no more. He announced on Saturday that he was retiring from the National Football League after a 15-year career.

“I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return,” said Sproles on the Eagles’ web site. “I gave it everything I had on every play. I rode it until the wheels fell off.

“That's the way I played and that's the way I practiced. When I re-signed with the Eagles back in July, I knew it was going to be my last season, and now my body is telling me it's time to step away from the game. It's time to call it a career. So when the season comes to an end, I'm going to officially retire from the National Football League. But I wanted to announce it today so that we can appreciate the moment together on Sunday.”

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a game that could determine the champion of the NFC East.

Sproles, 36, will not play. He suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury on Nov. 3 and hasn’t played since.

Injuries have plagued Sproles the past three seasons. In each of those seasons he tried to return so he could go out on a more positive note, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Still, Sproles will exit the game in fifth place on the NFL’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 19,696. Only Jerry Rice (23,546), Brian Mitchell (23,330), Walter Payton (21,803), and Emmitt Smith (21,564) have more. Mitchell is the only one who has not yet been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There will some heavy debates in between now and five years from now when Sproles is eligible to be on the Hall of Fame ballot as to whether he belongs to have his own bust in Canton.

It should be quite a debate considering some of Sproles numbers. Here are some of them:

He is the first NFL player to register 10,000 return yards (11,313) and 8,000-plus scrimmage yards (8,392).

One of just seven players in NFL history to record four seasons with 2,000-plus all-purpose yards (2008-11), joining Tiki Barber (2000, 2004-06), Eric Dickerson (1983-84, 1986, 1988), Marshall Faulk (1988-2001), Dante Hall (2002-05), Brian Mitchell (1994-95, 1997-98) and Walter Payton (1977, 1983-85).

Produced the most all-purpose yards in NFL single-season history in 2011 (2,696)

Only six RBs in NFL history have posted 4-plus games with 250-plus all-purpose yards: Timmy Brown (5, 1959-68), Marshall Faulk (5, 1994-2005), Abner Haynes (4, 1960-67), Walter Payton (4, 1975-87), Gale Sayers (1965-71) and Sproles (4, 2005-19).

The only player in NFL history with 30-plus receiving TDs (32), 20-plus rushing TDs (23), 1-plus kickoff return TD (2) and 1-plus punt return TD (7).

Offensively, is one of eight NFL players with 30-plus receiving TDs and 20-plus rushing TDs, joining James Brooks (1981-92), Keith Byars (1986-98), John David Crow (1958-68), Marshall Faulk (1994-2005), Frank Gifford (1952-64), Lenny Moore (1956-67), and Brian Westbrook (2002-10).

Is one of only two players in NFL history with 50-plus offensive TDs (55) and 9-plus return TDs (9), joining Ollie Matson (63 offensive TDs, 9 return TDs; 1952-66).

All his life, Darren Sproles was told he was too small to play football.

Then he spent his life proving people wrong, entering the National Football League as a fourth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2005 following a college career at Kansas State that saw him carry the ball 815 times for 4,979 yards and 45 touchdowns over four seasons with 609 yards receiving.

He played six seasons with them before leaving for New Orleans, where he played three years and won a Super Bowl. The Eagles traded for him following the 2013 season and he spent the final six seasons in Philly, winning a Super Bowl in 2017.

“Looking back on my career, I think about the time I stood on the stage inside the RCA Dome (in Indianapolis) getting measured for coaches and scouts at the 2005 NFL Scouting Combine,” said Sproles on the Eagles’ web site.

"When my height and weight were announced, I could hear laughing from the audience. I've always been short, it's not the first time I've been made fun of for it, but I started worrying that I might not get picked because of my size. I just needed one team to take a chance on me and I'm thankful for the Chargers.

“I'm proud that I was able to prove my doubters wrong. They told me that I wouldn't make it past a year in the NFL. Fifteen years later, I'm fifth all-time in NFL history in career all-purpose yards. Look at the names who are above me on that list: Jerry Rice, Brian Mitchell, Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith. To be part of such an outstanding group is an incredible honor. But it also goes to show that no matter what people say about you, you can still achieve great things if you believe in yourself and put in the work.”

Sproles said his favorite moment during his career was the Eagles’ championship parade through the city in February of 2018 after the Eagles knocked off the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“To Eagles fans everywhere, I want to thank you for the way you supported me every single day,” said Sproles on the Eagles’ web site. “I could feel it. You made my time here special. I remember when I was first traded to the Eagles. It was a shock because it came out of the blue, but it turned into a blessing.

“I get chills thinking about all of the amazing memories from my time here. Playing at our stadium is like playing in front of your family.”