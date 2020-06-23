Don't Wait to Draft Miles Sanders in Fantasy

Don’t wait long to draft Miles Sanders if you plan on being an NFL fantasy owner this fall.

The Eagles running back had a strong rookie season, getting more and more involved as the season went along.

Several web sites that track such things as average draft position (ADP) based on the specific position and with all the positions listed as one. he consensus seem to be that Sanders is ranked 11th at his position and 22nd overall.

One site measured his ADP at 2.07, which indicates his fantasy outlook is in the seventh pick of the second round, which would be the 19 pick overall.

The Sporting News has Sanders ranked as the 18 best at his position.

Ahead of him are:

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

Derrick Henry

Dalvin Cook

Nick Chubb

Ezekiel Elliott

Josh Jacobs

Alvin Kamara

Aaron Jones

Leonard Fournette

Kenyan Drake

Joe Mixon

Devin Singletary

Austin Ekeler

Kerryon Johnson

Chris Carson

Mark Ingram

That’s too low for Sanders, in my opinion, especially now that it appears as if he will be the workhorse for head coach Doug Pederson.

In his first four seasons at the helm, Pederson used a running back by committee approach. The committee is a bit understaffed at the moment and may not take bloom at all in 2020.

“We’re going to continue to look and see if we can add value, add depth, add competition to that room,” said Pederson on June 16. “But we are very comfortable, and excited about Miles, what he did in his rookie season, what he can do now moving forward. He’s excited about the upcoming season. He’s excited about getting back to training camp.”

Days later on a radio interview, Pederson said they had a veteran free agent slip through their fingers, and that was presumably Carlos Hyde. There just don’t appear to be many more options available that would come with a cheap price tag, though LeSean McCoy might make some sense.

As of now, and even if someone else arrives, Sanders will get plenty of touches, perhaps as many as 20 per game between running the ball and catching it.

My advice: draft Sanders much sooner than what anyone else might think.