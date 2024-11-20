Eagles' $128 Blockbuster Deal Ranked Among 'Worst' Contracts
The Philadelphia Eagles thought that they had their quarterback of the future.
Philadelphia selected Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 National Football League Draft and the team thought that he was going to be the guy for years to come. He looked the part in 2017 and finished third in the Most Valuable Player Award voting, but things changed after that and he never was able to get back up to that level of play.
Wentz spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Eagles and since has seen time with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs. He currently is Patrick Mahomes' backup in Kansas City.
He looked like a star at one point and certainly got paid like it earning a four-year, $128 million deal with Philadelphia. Things unfortunately didn't work out, and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called the deal the sixth-worst for a quarterback over the last 10 years.
"The Eagles don't win the Super Bowl in 2017 if not for Wentz, who before going down with a late-season knee injury was an MVP candidate as a sophomore No. 2 overall pick," Gagnon said. "That's likely why they made him one of the highest-paid players in the league despite the fact he struggled 2018. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that might have been a sign of things to come.
"Many of his rate-based numbers further fell off in 2019 and injuries and inconsistent play continued to plague him throughout the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, leading to a trade from Philadelphia to Indianapolis. He stuck around just one season in Indy and was benched early in a short ensuing tenure with Washington."
Things have worked out since for the Eagles with Jalen Hurts taking over the organization, though.
More NFL: Eagles 2024 Playoff Picture Through Week 11 After Win Vs. Commanders