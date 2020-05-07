Eagles 2020 Schedule is Released

EAGLES 2020 SCHEDULE

SEPT. 13 at REDSKINS, 1 p.m.

This will be the third time in the last four season these two teams have met in the opener. Where is the NFL’s creative scheduling?

The Eagles are 2-0 in the previous two openers, winning 30-17 in their Super Bowl season of 2017 and winning again last year, 32-27 in a game that Washington led 20-7 at halftime.

With new coach Ron Rivera in town and a defense that looks stout, this game should come down to the wire once again.

The Eagles have been good on opening days, going 8-2 in their last 10 with the lone losses coming in 2015 against at the Atlanta Falcons, 26-24, and in 2010 at home against Green Bay, 27-20.

SEPT. 20 vs. RAMS, 1 p.m.

Remember when L.A. coach Sean McVay was the NFL’s resident boy wonder genius? So much for that, after the head coach followed up a Super Bowl appearance two years ago with a team that could not even qualify for the postseason last year. Granted, the NFC West is the best division in football, so maybe McVay gets the Rams back to the tournament.

SEPT. 27 vs. BENGALS, 1 p.m.

Joe Burrow. Enough said.

OCT. 4 at 49ERS, 8:20

The last time the Eagles visited the city by the bay – OK, the stadium is nowhere near the bay, but a 30-minute drive outside San Fran depending on the traffic – they were riding high at 3-0 in Chip Kelly’s second season. That was 2014, and the Eagles suffered their first loss that season, 26-21. This 49ers team is better than that. The Eagles probably are, too.

OCT. 11 at STEELERS, 1 P.M.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 38 but has the physical fitness of a much older man. Jay Glazer said that fitness and Roethlisberger “are allergic to each other.”

Pittsburgh could have saved a lot of angsts in Philly had it just done what is was supposed to do and take Jalen Hurts at pick 49 instead of Chase Claypool. Every mock draft had Hurts going to the Steelers at some point last month, but they must either believe Roethlisberger can play forever or are still deeply enamored with Mason Rudolph.

This game will also be a homecoming of sorts for defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who signed with Philly as a free agent in March and said he has plenty of friends still on the team.

OCT. 18 vs. RAVENS, 1 p.m.

This game could be more exciting than one of Earl Thomas’ orgies, especially if talented but troubled receiver Antonio Brown is on the roster as some think he may be. If that’s not enough drama, there’s the visit being paid by reigning MVP comes to town and Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens will be a strong challenge. Baltimore may be the best team in the league. Yes, better than K.C. It will be a good test to see where the Eagles fit into the NFL’s hierarchy.

OCT. 22 (Thursday) vs. GIANTS, 8:20 p.m.

The Giants have a new Judge in town, as in head coach Joe Judge, who grew up in the Philly suburbs. Judge is expected to bring a similar no-nonsense approach he learned as the special team coordinator for Bill Belichick in New England and while with Nick Saban at the University of Alabama prior to his stint with the Patriots.

The New York side will look strange, however, without he now-retired Eli Manning. Maybe it will help since Manning was never very good against Philly, going 10-21 in his career with losses in 10 of his last 11 starts against the Eagles.

NOV. 1 vs. COWBOYS, 8:20 p.m.

After hearing so much about Dallas’ wonderful draft, the Eagles and their fans will finally get to see the class up close, and it’s daunting. CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Tyler Biadasz, who the Eagles helped the Cowboys acquire when they traded down with Dallas and allowed their rivals to take the center they needed.

BYE WEEK

NOV. 15 at GIANTS, 1 p.m.

Will Daniel Jones be rising to the challenge of his second season? Will Saquon Barkley be on his way to a rushing title? All good questions that will be answered as the season unfolds.

NOV. 22 at BROWNS, 1 p.m.

Really liked the Browns’ draft, especially their first two picks – OT Jedrick Wills and safety Grant Delpit. This is a team that could push the Ravens and maybe the Steelers for the AFC North title. Of course, the same thing was said last year, too, so the hype doesn’t always match the effort in Cleveland. Perhaps new coach Kevin Stefanski will find a way to get that talent to play to its level.

NOV. 30 (Monday) vs. SEAHAWKS, 8:15 p.m.

Four times these two teams have played in the last four years and the Eagles are 0-4. On the series they are 7-11 against Seattle and haven’t won since Nov. 2, 2008. Seattle is 6-0 against Philly since that defeat. Maybe this will the year the Eagles end that dubious slide.

DEC. 6 at PACKERS, 4:25 p.m.

The Eagles will return to the site of one of their more glorious victories last year, using a punishing ground attack that rolled up 176 yards, three touchdown passes from Carson Wentz, and a fabulous goal-line stand that forced Aaron Rodgers into four incomplete passes from just outside the goal line. Now, all Philly has to do is find a way to do it all again.

DEC. 13 vs. SAINTS, 4:25 p.m.

This game will be a lot of things, and probably very important in the playoff picture. It will also be perhaps Philly’s final chance to see Drew Brees play live – unless these two teams clash again the postseason – because this is expected to be his final season before heading into the broadcast booth. At the top of the list, however, is Malcolm Jenkins. This will be the homecoming game for a safety who never missed a game in six years in Philly and helped win the Eagles a Super Bowl.

DEC. 20 at CARDINALS, 4:05 p.m.

There was a thought this game could be played in Mexico City, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to stay stateside this season. This is always a marquee trip on the Eagles’ schedule and if fans are allowed to go, and it is safe to fly, the Grand Canyon and Sedona are terrific destination points on this trip. As for the game, well, the Cardinals figure to be much better in the second season for bot coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie of the year, quarterback Kyler Murray.

DEC. 27 at COWBOYS, 4:25 p.m.

Round two could be for the division title. The Cowboys had it in their grasp last year when they came to Philly three days before Christmas but laid an egg on offense, managing just three field goals in a 17-9 loss. Philly wrapped up its second division title in the last three years a week later by beating the Giants.

JAN. 3 vs. REDSKINS, 1 p.m.

Will Dwayne Haskins still be the quarterback? Will Carson Wentz, for that matter?

PRESEASON

Week 1: Aug. 13-17 at COLTS

Week 2: Aug. 20-24 at DOLPHINS

Week 3: Aug. 27-30 vs. PATRIOTS

Week 4: Sept. 3 vs. JETS