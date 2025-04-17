Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Linebackers
PHILADELPHIA - On paper, the Eagles have one of the best linebacking duos in the NFL if Nakobe Dean can return to form after a torn patellar tendon suffered during Wild Card Weekend against Green Bay.
Both Dean, the team’s middle linebacker and defensive leader, and first-team All-Pro Zack Baun had breakout seasons for the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense last season, with the latter finishing No. 4 in the Defensive Player of the Year Balloting.
The early returns on Dean’s health look promising as he sets to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The Georgia product underwent surgery before the NFC Championship Game and was off crutches when the Eagles had locker room cleanout after winning Super Bowl LIX.
That said, a rehabilitation from a torn patellar tendon generally takes six to nine months and is arduous so there is no guarantee that Dean will be ready for the start of the 2025 season.
That’s problematic because veteran Oren Burks, who did a wonderful job replacing Dean in the postseason, signed with Cincinnati in free agency, leaving the LB3 role and perhaps an early-season starting assignment to second-year pro Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
There are no issues with Baun, who was arguably the best linebacker in football last season and the Eagles’ top priority entering the offseason.
A playmaking machine from Week 1 in Brazil against the Packers through the Super Bowl, when Baun picked off Patrick Mahomes, the Wisconsin product received a three-year, $51 million deal from a franchise that typically doesn’t invest heavily in linebackers.
Baun changed that sentiment by proving to be a consistent difference-maker.
It should also be noted that Ben VanSumeren, who is returning from an ACL tear, is now listed as a fullback. Head coach Nick Sirianni did say BVS would occasionally get some work with the linebackers, and his main role will continue to be as a core special-teams player.
Also returning is practice-squad player Dallas Gant, an undrafted rookie out of Toledo last season who was picked up after being waived by Minnesota.
In a pinch, the returning Patrick Johnson also can play from a stacked position.
DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: With Dean’s timetable to be determined, Burks gone via free agency, and VanSumeren now spending most of his time on offense, depth is clearly needed, although that search likely will not start until Day 3.
EAGLES LB DEPTH CHART:
MIke - Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Will - Zack Baun; Dallas Gant
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 10 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):
-First Round
1. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
-Day 2
2. Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
3. Danny Stutman, Oklahoma
-Day 2/Day 3
4. Jeffrey Basa, Oregon
5. Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
6. Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
7. Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
-Day 3
8. Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
9. Kobe King, Penn State
10. Barrett Carter, Clemson
Small School Sleeper - Luke Gunderson, Northern State
Boom or Bust - Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
BUILDING THE PERFECT LINEBACKER
Instincts - Jack Kiser, Notre Dame - Kiser played 69 games at Notre Dame and that experience shows. He’s always around the football.
Best tackler - Carson Schwesinger, UCLA - When it comes to technique and fundamentals, Schwesinger is the most sound LB prospect in the draft.
Range - Jihaad Campbell, Alabama - Campbell is explosive with sideline-to-sideline range, although many believe he’s better suited to be an edge rusher.
Best blitzer - Schwesinger - The former UCLA has the rare knack to time out his blitzes from the second level very well.
Downhill - Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina - Knight is the downhill thumper running backs don’t want to meet in the hole.
EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:
The Eagles are clearly going to be looking for some depth on Day 3 in the draft. Penn State’s Kobe King, more of an old-school, downhill two-down LB, was in for a visit.
They countered that with some heavy Zoom work with Memphis’ Chandler Martin, an undersized speedy LB who projects more as a coverage player.
EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:
Day 1 - None
Day 2 - None
Day 3 - Kobe King, Penn State; Chandler Martin, Memphis, Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
The Eagles need to add some depth to supplement Trotter. Kiser is the savvy Day 1 potential that can quickly pick up Vic Fangio’s complicated schemes, King is the old-school, two-down option, and Martin has the more athletic profile.
MORE NFL: Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Interior Defensive Line