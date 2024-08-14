Eagles 53-Man Roster Projection: Light At Tight End, Heavy On Offensive Line
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ second preseason game is on the horizon, coming Thursday (7 p.m.) against the New England Patriots. Here’s my early first take of what the 53-man roster will look like heading into it, and coming out of the team’s 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the exhibition opener:
QUARTERBACK (3)
Starter: Jalen Hurts
Backups: Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee
Note: This is obvious.
RUNNING BACK (3)
Starter: Saquon Barkley
Backups: Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley
Notes: The Eagles have a solid group behind these three in Ty Davis-Price, Lew Nichols, and Kendall Milton, so there’s a chance they could keep four.
WIDE RECEIVER (5)
Starters: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith
Backups: Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, John Ross
Notes: Parris Campbell missed four practices with an injury and Ross has stepped up in his absence. There’s always a chance the Eagles add someone here via a trade or after teams begin to release players. There’s no reason to keep Ainias Smith. Without much good tape on him, they can get the fifth-round rookie to the practice squad – as of now.
TIGHT ENDS (2)
Starter: Dallas Goedert
Backup: Grant Calcaterra
Notes: I understand this is a low number, and last year they kept four, but Albert Okwuegbunam and C.J. Uzomah haven't impressed much. E.J. Jenkins has done some nice things, but at least one of these backups should get to the practice squad.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)
Starters: Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton, Cam Jurgens
Backups: Tyler Steen, Brett Toth, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Darian Kinnard
Notes: This may be one more than they could keep, but the Eagles offensive linemen always seem to get poached after working with line wizard Jeff Stoutland, so I’m keeping 10. Kinnard played 100 percent of the snaps in the preseason opener, and he wins the job ahead of Fred Johnson, who isn’t as versatile as Kinnard, who can play tackle and guard. If an injury happens at tackle, Becton can swing there with Steen stepping at right guard. Toth can also play tackle.
DEFENSE
TACKLE (5)
Starters: Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams
Backups: Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu
Notes: Thomas Booker and P.J. Mustipher have done probably better than expected, but there just is’t any room for them. They could end up on the practice squad, as could Gabe Hall.
END/OLB (6)
Starters: Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith
Backups: Brandon Graham, Jaylx Hunt, Patrick Johnson
Notes: Patrick Johnson could be swapped for a third tight end, but the Eagles like him, and the thinking is he can shine in Vic Fangio’s defense. So, he’s in. Julian Okwara has done some nice things, but there’s just no spot for him.
INSIDE LINEBACKER (5)
Starters: Devin White, Nakobe Dean
Backups: Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Ben VanSumeren
Notes: The Eagles could go light here to address another position, in which case VanSumeren is out, but he is useful on special teams and they made a mistake last year losing Christian Elliss.
CORNERBACK (7)
Starters: Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell
Backups: Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson
Notes: Some difficult choices here, including the release of Eli Ricks and Josh Jobe. Somehow, I think the Eagles will find a way to keep either Zech McPhearson or Josh Jobe. Both are just too good on special teams to be exposed to the waiver wire. I have McPhearson because I think he's a better corner.
SAFETY (4)
Starters: Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Backups: Sydney Brown, James Bradberry
Notes: Yes, Bradberry – for now. Tristin McCollum is a tough cut, and the Eagles may find aa way to keep him.
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
Kicker: Jake Elliott
Punter: Braden Mann
Long snapper: Rick Lovato
Notes: This is just as obvious a group of three as the QB position.
