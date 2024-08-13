Jalen Hurts' Summer Without An Interception Continues: "That Boy Is Really Happy"
The faces were different and so was the defense. Jalen Hurts remained the same.
The Eagles quarterback navigated the two-plus-hour joint practice against the New England Patriots in Foxborough without tossing an interception. He has yet to throw one this summer and Tuesday marked the 12th day of training camp.
It’s not like his teammates are popping champagne over the feat, but it’s a big deal because if Hurts was throwing them, like he did a few times in the spring, the radio waves would overheat with jibber jabber and concern. Fans would be apoplectic and the media, me included, would be chronicling every mistake.
“You can’t really worry about that stuff,” said receiver A.J. Brown to reporters in Foxborough. “None of that stuff matters. Is he coming out here and executing? Yes, and that’s all that matters. I know you guys keep stats and all this other stuff, but this is practice.
“Who cares if you throw an interception? It’s practice. We’re trying new things. I try new stuff when I’m doing released, who cares if I lose? It’s just practice. It’s what you’re supposed to try.
“I don’ think anybody’s getting too hyped that he hasn’t thrown an interception. It doesn’t matter about that. We’re trying to execute and keep working.”
Still, Hurts has looked comfortable the more he learns Kellen Moore’s offense and that comfort has translated into solid execution.
Defensive lineman Brandon Graham assessed it this way: “You can see Jalen is getting more comfortable by the day. Just the way he’s moving, even quicker than I think he was last year. Think he was probably dealing with some stuff last year, but you can tell he’s got a new and improved view of life this year.
“I’m excited for him because you can tell he’s excited. You’re always on him about (not) smiling, but I know him personally, that boy is really happy with what’s going on. I can’t wait to see him go out there and his thing.”
Exactly when Hurts might play is always an unknown in the preseason. He was supposed to play in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Nick Sirianni pulled the plug on the starters after they warmed up. Saying it was still too wet from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, never mind that it wasn’t too wet to warm up.
The weather should be just fine on Thursday when the Eagles play the Patriots, but Tuesday’s joint practice may mean the offensive starters will once again watch from the sidelines in street clothes.
After that, it’s an Aug. 24 home game against the Minnesota Vikings, which is just two weeks away from the start of the regular season on Sept. 6 against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. That final exhibition game may be deemed too close to the start of the season for Sirianni to risk injury with his top units.
Hurts was asked by reporters in Foxborough if no preseason reps would be enough for the offense to be ready for the opener.
“The goal is to always be ready when game one comes,” he said. “I don’t know what the future looks like but we got better (Tuesday).”
