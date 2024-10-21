Eagles Today

Eagles A.J. Brown Reacts To Punishing Ground Attack In Demolition Of Giants

Saquon Barkley and the run game were the storylines on a day Jalen Hurts threw just 14 passes, but what did receiver A.J. Brown think?

Ed Kracz

Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts in front of side judge Don Willard (58) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts in front of side judge Don Willard (58) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Here’s the flip side to Saquon Barkley’s monster day in the Eagles’ 28-3 beatdown of the New York Giants on Sunday – the receiver’s production, or lack thereof.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts only attempted 14 passes. He’s had games where he’s thrown that many times in one quarter. He was 10-for-14 for 114 yards.

Half of those completions went to A.J. Brown, who had 89 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown catch to make the score 14-0 with 4:27 to play in the second quarter. The rest of the pass-catchers totaled five receptions for 25 yards.

DeVonta Smith had one catch for minus-2 yards. Tight end Grant Calcaterra did better than Smith, but not by much. He had one catch for five yards. Barkley had two for 11, and Kenny Gainwell one for 11. Jahan Dotson and Parris Campbell had one target but no catches.

Asked about just 14 pass attempts, Brown laughed then laughed again during his answer. He’s not making any waves. Not in a butt-whipping the Eagles unleashed on a Giants team that dipped to 2-5 with the loss.

“Yeah, yeah,” he said. “It’s like a good and bad thing. We’re happy the guys ran the ball. But we want the ball, too. I wish there was a few more attempts. But it happens. You’re onto the next game. You take it. So, it’s all good.”

The next game for the Eagles is again ono the road, their fifth road trip in their first seven games, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hurts’ take on the run-heavy game plan that included 45 rushing attempts?

“You want to be able to win in multiple ways,” he said. “And as we continue to build, I think we’ll continue to see that even more. That’s what the good offenses have. They’re capable of doing both. They’re not one-dimensional. So, we just want to continue to build, build our toolbox, build our portfolio, if you will, of what we can do, and how efficiently we can do all these different things.”

More NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley Was On Fire In Blasting Giants - So Was His Jersey

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News