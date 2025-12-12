Eagles OC Responds To Reports Of Extra Nick Sirianni Involvement

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has made headlines all season.

Sometimes it has been for good reasons, like AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith breaking out at times, Saquon Barkley having a big game, Jalen Hurts racking up touchdowns, or Dallas Goedert having a quietly great season. Most of the time, it has been about a lack of offense, though.

After the Eagles lost against the Chicago Bears on "Black Friday," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team would be evaluating everything. The Eagles didn't make a change at offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo, but reports surfaced pointing towards more involvement from Sirianni on the offense before the Los Angeles Chargers game.

The Eagles' offense has been talked about plenty

On Thursday, Patullo spoke to the media and noted that that Sirianni always has been involved.

"I've been here obviously for five years, so it's funny because it's really no different than any other year as far as Nick being involved," Patullo said. "When you go back to (Shane Steichen), (Kellen Moore), myself, (Brian Johnson), whoever, he's always been involved. He always obviously knows what we're doing and he's an awesome resource for all of us as coordinators. That’s the coolest part about him is he'll do anything. So, if I say, ‘Hey, I need you to help me on this,’ he'll do it, or whatever it may be. That I think is the best part of his leadership style and him being a head coach. He’s able to do that, remove himself from it, see the big picture and help out where needed. Each week, he does what he needs to.

"He'll ask me things and we'll go back and forth and ultimately when he feels like, ‘Hey, I can help,’ it's been great. You go back to our first couple of years. I mean, he was extremely hands-on and that's the way he's always been. So, it's super beneficial, his expertise in stuff. Him and I have worked together obviously every year in so many different ways, whether it was head coaching stuff, offensive stuff. We work really, really well together. It's fun and a good process to have him throughout the week to bounce things off him and get it going."

Philadelphia's offense has taken a lot of heat this season, but at the end of the day, the pieces are in place and the Eagles are still in first place.

