Eagles Add Le'Raven Clark to Crowded OT Picture

PHILADELPHIA - In a bit of a surprise, the Eagles added to an already-crowded offensive tackle depth chart Wednesday by signing veteran Le’Raven Clark to a one-year deal.

A former third-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2016, Clark spent his first five NFL seasons in Indianapolis so new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is very familiar with the 28-year-old from his three seasons as Frank Reich's offensive coordinator (2018-2020).

Clark made 15 starts with the Colts in 47 career games, mainly serving as a swing tackle. He is coming off a torn Achilles suffered in December of last season, however, something that is typically a nine-month injury especially for someone who is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds like Clark.

On the surface, he fits as that swing tackle behind right tackle Lane Johnson and the winner of the LT battle between former first-round pick Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata.

The interesting part of the Dillard-Mailata equation is that the latter has proven to be more versatile but Dillard had a really tough time trying to play RT as a rookie in 2019.

If you play that out further Dillard almost has to win the starting job because backups need versatility and this could be an indication that the Eagles plan on moving the 2019 first-rounder if he fails to land the starting job. Clark would then have an opening to a roster spot.

Jeff Stoutland also has Jack Driscoll, Matt Pryor, Brett Toth, Casey Tucker, who was just re-signed after serving as a tryout player at rookie camp, and undrafted rookie free agent Kayode Awosika at OT.

Of that group, Driscoll is penciled in on the 53-man roster but is better served on the right side while Pryor and Toth would both have to be considered as bubble players right now.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.