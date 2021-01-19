Eagles Add Nick Sirianni to Coaching Search

With rumors swirling around Josh McDaniels the Eagles continued their coaching search with the Colts' offensive coordinator

PHILADELPHIA - Just as the Josh McDaniels hype was reaching a fevered pitch, Jeffrey Lurie threw a backdoor curveball Tuesday by adding another name to his organization's extensive coaching search.

The right-hand man of Frank Reich in Indianapolis, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, will be interviewing for the Eagles head-coaching job, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The interview is expected to be Tuesday at Lurie's estate in South Florida.

Sirianni, 39, who got to know Reich when they were both with the then-San Diego Chargers, was hired by Reich in 2018 when the former Eagles OC got the top job in Indy, ironically after McDaniels left the Colts at the altar after agreeing to become the franchise's head coach.

And all of that happened shortly after Reich and the Birds topped McDaniels and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Reich was the Chargers quarterbacks coach in 2013 when Sirianni was hired as a quality control coach. When Reich was elevated to OC in San Diego, Sirianni was elevated to QB coach.

From there Reich was fired by the Chargers in 2016 and ultimately joined the Eagles as Doug Pederson's OC. Sirianni, meanwhile, stayed with the Chargers as the receivers coach for two seasons before Reich brought him to Indianapolis.

In three seasons with the Reich and Sirianni offense, the Colts are top 10 in scoring offense (No. 8 overall) with 25.9 points per game and No. 12 in total offense so it's been a very solid pairing that's set up much in the same way Pederson did things in Philadelphia. Reich is the play-caller with the Colts and Sirianni is heavily-involved in the game-planning.

Sirianni will be the eighth known candidate to interview for the Eagles head-coaching job after the team fired Pederson less than three years after the Super Bowl LII win, following Caronlina OC Joe Brady, San Francisco DC Robert Saleh (hired by the New York Jets), Tennessee OC Arthur Smith (hired by the Atlanta Falcons), New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, in-house candidate Duce Staley, McDaniels, and Tampa Bay DC Todd Bowles.

McDaniels is still thought to be the frontrunner and the Eagles have been doing extensive background work on Bill Belichick's long-time OC.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of EagleMaven. Check out anything you may have missed pertaining to the Eagles by going to www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.