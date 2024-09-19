Eagles Add Star Safety To Injury Report
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles added starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their practice status report on Thursday with a foot injury.
The sixth-year pro was not listed on the estimated injury update after Wednesday's walkthrough. Gardner-Johnson played in all 61 defensive snaps during Philadelphia's 22-21 loss to Atlanta on Monday night.
The Eagles also practiced without receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Johnny Wilson (hamstring). Both are in jeopardy of missing the Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints. Wilson is closer to returning than Brown, however, with the rookie appearing at practice with a helmet in the portion open to reporters before begging off.
My understanding is that the injury to Gardner-Johnson is not believed to be anything major. However, If the playmaking defensive back is unable to play Sunday against the high-powered Saints, the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida, the likely domino would be slot cornerback Avonte Maddox moving back to safety to play next to Reed Blankenship.
From there, rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell could start outside and move to the slot when needed with Isaiah Rodgers rotating in outside the numbers. Rodgers missed the first two games of the season with a broken bone in his right hand but was active against the Falcons in case of emergency. Or Vic Fangio could keep Mitchell outside where he's been very promising and insert fellow rookie Cooper DeJean in the slot.
The Eagles also have Tristin McCollum on the 53-man roster at safety as well as practice squad safeties J.T. Woods and Andre Sam', one of which could be elevated if needed.
