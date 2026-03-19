In seven NFL seasons, Hollywood Brown has only once topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He has 32 career touchdowns and 371 catches with an 11.6 yards per catch average. Those numbers would be higher if not for various injuries, something Brown will try to avoid after signing a one-year contract with the Eagles.

“I’m excited,” he said during a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday morning. “I’m always looking to improve myself, not just to my coaches, my teammates, but to myself. I feel I haven’t played my best ball. I feel like all that is still in front of me. So, here in Philly, I’m ready to introduce Hollywood to the city of Philadelphia, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Ah, yes, Hollywood. As the story goes, Brown was simply Marquise Brown until 2017, when broadcaster Gus Johnson began calling him Hollywood during a 2017 Oklahoma game to highlight Brown’s hometown of Hollywood, Fla.

It was there, oddly enough, that Brown became an Eagles fan after watching them play the New England Patriots in the 2005 Super Bowl in Jacksonville. He thought there was a chance the Eagles would draft him when he came out of Oklahoma. It was in that draft that the Eagles moved up to No. 19, but instead of taking Brown, they selected Andre Dillard. Brown went to the Ravens as the 25th overall selection.

Hollywood Brown Thought He'd Be An Eagle in 2019

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Definitely thought I was gonna be an Eagle coming out,” he said. “I told Howie on the phone that I thought ya’ll was gonna draft me ... I’m here right in this moment and I’m excited for it.”

He told Chiefs coach Andy Reid that, too, when he played in Kansas City the past two seasons. While there, he was also coached by former Eagles receiver Todd Pinskston, who was on Reid’s staff.

“I told all those guys it was surreal even being coached by Coach Pink because I watched him growing up,” said Brown.

Now, he’s here, looking to be better than he’s been the previous seven years in the NFL.

“I wouldn’t change how my career went because having injuries helped me evolve my game in different areas that I probably shied away from coming out because I was always so much faster than everybody, so my game evolved so much more that I’m so excited to showcase what I can do and use all the tools in my toolbox," he said.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason. I wouldn’t go back and change anything. My course is my course, my story’s, my story. I’m an Eagle, and the opportunity is in front of me. I feel like I’m right where I need to be."