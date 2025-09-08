Eagles Add Versatile Defender to 53-Man Roster
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles elevated signed edge defender Patrick Johnson to the 53-man roster on Monday.
Johnson was a Week 1 practice squad elevation for last Thursday's 24-20 win over Dallas, playing over both Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo, members of the 53-man roster who were healthy inactives for the game.
Johnson, who is a very good special-teams player, along with his ability to help on the edge and occasionally handle some off-ball linebacker work, played 12 defensive snaps in support of starting edge rushers Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, as well as to backup Josh Uche, contributing one hurry, according to Pro Football Focus.
His main role was to help the Eagles better deal with dynamic Cowboys return man Kevontae Turpin. Johnson played in 17 ST snaps, second to Kelee Ringo (18). A core four ST player, Johnson was on kickoff return (4), kickoff coverage (5), punt return (1), punt coverage (3), and field goal block (4).
More Special Teams Help
The season-ending injury to special teams star Ben VanSumeren against the Cowboys was likely the biggest factor in Johnson's promotion to the 53, especially after veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith was signed to the 53 over the weekend.
Along with Johnson moving to the 53 from the PS, the Eagles released receiver Elijah Cooks from the unit and brought back rookie offensive lineman Hollin Pierce and undrafted rookie running back Montrell Johnson, who was with the Eagles through the spring and summer.
MORE NFL: A Manufactured Touch Or Two Could Stem Manufactured Controversies For Eagles