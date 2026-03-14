Five Thoughts On Eagles' Foray Into Free Agency After One Week

Here are five thoughts on the Eagles’ first week of free agency:

Jonathan Jones. For some reason, this signing reminds me of the one the Eagles made in 2017 when they brought in Patrick Robinson. Not sure why. Maybe it has to do with expectations. Many thought Ron Brooks would beat Robinson for a roster spot. Robinson prevailed and had a solid season. His pick-6 to start the NFC Championship Game rout over the Vikings is a clip that will be shown forever and ever.

Nobody believes Jones will be anything more than the fourth cornerback, but something tells me the veteran will have some sort of significant role before all is said and done.

Safety plan. Exactly what is it? So far, the idea seems to be to play Michael Carter, II, there with Drew Mukuba. Give credit to Carter for agreeing to a contract restructure to return, but this feels like a reach. They should bring back Marcus Epps and draft one, because the free agent pool at this spot is just about dry. Could Dillon Thieneman be the surprise pick at No. 23?

On edge. Azeez Ojulari was the choice of many people last year to have the best year of any of the Eagles’ free agents. He didn’t. It’s hard not to step into that trap again with Arnold Ekibetie, but the difference is – Ekibetie has been healthy since the start of his career. Ojulari rarely was, and he got hurt again (hamstring) last year, right after earning a spot in the lineup after being inactive for the season’s first four games.

Can Grant Calcaterra Make Final Roster?

Grant Calcaterra | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Grant Calcaterra. Why? That was the first thing that popped into my mind when the Eagles brought him back on a one-year deal. The second thing? Mustache. The tight end has a good one. The third one? I’m not sure he makes the final roster, if the Eagles bring back Dallas Goedert and they draft one, which I fully expect they will on one of the first two days.

Landon Dickerson. It was a selfless move for the guard to agree to a pay cut. The move also lowered the length of his deal from three to two years, perhaps an indicator that he could retire in two years at 29. That will depend on his health, which gave him pause about returning this season. It should be noted that he went to Medellin, Colombia, for stem cell treatments on his knees and ankles, something Cam Jurgens also did this offseason for his back.

Everyone is thinking offensive tackle in the first round, but could the Eagles go in the direction of Gennings Dunker or Chase Bisontis at No. 23 and grab a tackle – somebody like Max Iheanachor on Day 2?

Jordan Davis. Great move to lock him up until he’s 30 for two reasons. First, Davis is still an ascending player with more room before he hits his ceiling. Second, he is a friend, mentor, and even big brother to Jalen Carter, and Davis's presence should help hold Carter accountable and maintain high professional standards, which will help the Eagles feel more comfortable in giving Carter a mammoth contract extension.