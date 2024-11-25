Eagles Advised To Take Chance On 24-Year-old Playmaker To Be No. 3 WR
There really isn't too much not to like about this Philadelphia Eagles team.
Philadelphia is in first place in the NFC East and has an impressive 9-2 record after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Eagles have won seven straight games after their Week 5 bye week so clearly they are in a good position.
The Eagles look like a team that could do something special this winter if they can stay healthy down the stretch. While this is the case, it's never too early to think ahead. The No. 3 wide receiver position hasn't produced the level of production the team hoped for this season -- although that clearly hasn't mattered.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see the Eagles look around for another playmaker after the season and Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested Cleveland Browns playmaker Elijah Moore.
"2025 Free Agency: WR Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns," Bleacher Report said. "Philadelphia's search for a third receiver behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown continues. The Eagles haven't seen consistent results from trade acquisition Jahan Dotson, and rookies Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith continue to see limited opportunities.
"Roseman should keep throwing darts at wide receiver until he hits, and Cleveland's Elijah Moore would be worth a look in free agency. The 24-year-old had a career year in 2023 with 59 catches for 640 yards. He's flashed again this season, though not until quarterback Deshaun Watson exited the lineup."
Moore is just 24 years old and is a former second-round pick. So far this season, he has 42 receptions for 336 yards and one touchdown. He likely wouldn't cost too much and is still very young. This is a fun idea, although it's too soon to predict.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Star Urged Brandon Graham, Philly To Reunite For One More Year