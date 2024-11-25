Ex-Eagles Star Urged Brandon Graham, Philly To Reunite For One More Year
The Philadelphia Eagles earned one of their most impressive victories of the season on Sunday night but it did come with a big cost.
Philadelphia earned its seventh straight win as it took down the Los Angeles Rams on the road, 37-20. The biggest story of the game certainly was the performance of superstar running back Saquon Barkley. He logged a career-high 255 rushing yards and had 302 total yards in the big win.
Barkley looked like a true Most Valuable Player contender, but Philadelphia also lost an extremely important piece. Eagles 15-year veteran and captain logged a sack in the win and had two tackles, but also suffered a season-ending torn triceps injury.
He has spent his entire career with the Eagles and has been an integral piece of the organization. Graham announced before the season he was going to be hanging up his cleats after the 2024 season. Graham softened his stance slightly after a hot start to the season.
It's unclear what he will do, but former Eagles star Seth Joyner thinks the two sides should come back together for one more year.
"To be honest with you, I don't think he's done," Joyner said on 94WIP Sportsradio "I think the Eagles would be smart to offer him a contract, to bring him back because his leadership is unparalleled. And he was playing out of his mind. I referenced to him last week as Benjamin Button."
Graham has been a fantastic player for the organization. If he does want to come back, hopefully the two sides make it work.
More NFL: Here's What Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Needs To Eclipse 2,000 Yards