Eagles' All-Pro Doubles Down On Aggression: 'It's How I Became The Player I Am'
PHILADELPHIA - A bang-bang play in which Eagles’ All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun was potentially a tad late while trying to stop Denver running back R.J. Harvey on a 3rd-and-2 play at the Philadelphia 29-yard line with 2:21 remaining in a close game cost the Eagles dearly.
Baun was flagged for unnecessary roughness, costing Philadelphia three more points when Wil Lutz ultimately kicked a 36-yard field goal, and more importantly, the Eagles' last timeout before the two-minute warning.
By the time the Eagles got the football back in what was a 21-17 setback, there were only 66 seconds left to navigate 74 yards with no timeouts.
In front of the cameras, the Philadelphia brass said the right things after a couple of late-game calls went against them.
50/50
“It was probably a little late, and since it was up near the head or neck area, that sealed it for the [official] to throw [the flag], but it was ‘bang-bang’ in my opinion,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this week when discussing Baun's flag. “I've seen those called and not called.”
The reality is last Sunday’s loss to Denver was marred by 21 accepted penalties, so referee Adrian Hill and his crew were calling things tightly. Also, it should be noted that the Broncos had the far bigger issues being flagged 12 times for 121 yards vs. 9 for 55 against Philadelphia.
Another officiating staff on another day may not have been so quick to penalize Baun, especially considering it was a RB, not quarterback Bo Nix.
In a pool report, Hill explained the reasoning for Baun’s penalty.
“So the officials saw we had a prone player on the ground, and he came in and hit the player that was prone on the ground when the play was over,” Hill said.
Baun’s reaction after the game was consistent with Fangio’s take.
“Short-yardage situation, he was fighting for extra yards, and we’re taught to cap off in those situations,” Baun said. “I didn’t think he was down. One ref threw the flag, and it was a subjective penalty, I think. … I thought it could’ve gone either way.”
Days later, any thought of Baun trying to curb his aggressiveness in big spots due to a 50/50 interpretation can officially be dismissed.
“That's my game, running to the ball,” Baun said. “It's how I became the player I am, and I am not gonna stop doing that."
In the overlegislated modern world of the NFL, Baun’s approach is the correct one. You shouldn’t overcorrect based on subjectivity.