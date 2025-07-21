Eagles Announce Changes to Scouting Staff
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced changes to their scouting and football operations staff on Monday, making the return of Joe Douglas official.
Douglas, who led the Eagles’ scouting department from 2016 to 2019, returned to the organization in a senior scouting role during the spring after five-plus years as the GM of the New York Jets.
The veteran scout is officially Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager, Howie Roseman.
Also made official was Ryan Myers’ promotion to Director of College Scouting. Other title changes include Matt Holland’s rise to Assistant Director of College Scouting and Jarrod Killburn being promoted to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting.
Scouting changes include Terrence Braxton being named a pro scout, Rod Streater taking over the West Coast, and Duke Tobin is now handling the Midlands.
In the football operations department, James Gilman is Senior Director of Football Research & Strategy, Jon Liu is Director of Football Analytics, and Zachary Steever is Assistant Director of Football Research & Strategy.
New hires brought on are Preston Tiffany as NFS Scout, Smit Bajaj as Quantitative Analyst, Grant Reiter as Football Transactions Coordinator, Molly Rottinghaus as Football Operations Coordinator, and Leif Thorson as Software Developer.
After a Super Bowl LIX-winning season, the Eagles suffered attrition on the scouting side, losing Senior Director of Scouting Brandon Hunt to the assistant GM role in Las Vegas, and Senior Director of College Scouting Anthony Patch to a senior personnel role with the Raiders.
The Eagles also lost national scout Jordan Dizon to Denver.