Eagles Today

Eagles Announce Changes to Scouting Staff

Joe Douglas' new title is Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager.

John McMullen

Joe Douglas chats with assistant OL coach Greg Austin during OTAs.
Joe Douglas chats with assistant OL coach Greg Austin during OTAs. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced changes to their scouting and football operations staff on Monday, making the return of Joe Douglas official.

Douglas, who led the Eagles’ scouting department from 2016 to 2019, returned to the organization in a senior scouting role during the spring after five-plus years as the GM of the New York Jets.

The veteran scout is officially Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager, Howie Roseman.

Also made official was Ryan Myers’ promotion to Director of College Scouting. Other title changes include Matt Holland’s rise to Assistant Director of College Scouting and Jarrod Killburn being promoted to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting.

Scouting changes include Terrence Braxton being named a pro scout, Rod Streater taking over the West Coast, and Duke Tobin is now handling the Midlands. 

In the football operations department, James Gilman is Senior Director of Football Research & Strategy, Jon Liu is Director of Football Analytics, and Zachary Steever is Assistant Director of Football Research & Strategy.

New hires brought on are Preston Tiffany as NFS Scout, Smit Bajaj as Quantitative Analyst, Grant Reiter as Football Transactions Coordinator, Molly Rottinghaus as Football Operations Coordinator, and Leif Thorson as Software Developer.

After a Super Bowl LIX-winning season, the Eagles suffered attrition on the scouting side, losing Senior Director of Scouting Brandon Hunt to the assistant GM role in Las Vegas, and Senior Director of College Scouting Anthony Patch to a senior personnel role with the Raiders. 

The Eagles also lost national scout Jordan Dizon to Denver.

MORE NFL: Eagles Sign Second-Round Pick On Eve Of Camp

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News