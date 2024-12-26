Eagles Are Perfect Fit For Ex-$68 Million Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles don't necessarily need to make any big additions, but one intriguing player may become available in the near future.
Philadelphia is 12-3 on the season heading into a pivotal clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles have a chance to clinch the NFC East division and hopefully end up making a deep run in the playoffs.
The Eagles are one of the top contenders in football but even they should have their eyes on free agency right now. Former Pro Bowler Shaquil Barrett announced his retirement but applied for reinstatement and is being waived by the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"The Miami Dolphins are waiving former Pro-Bowl edge rusher Shaq Barrett from the Reserve Retired list today," Schefter said. "Barrett can play again this season if he clears waivers Friday. If another team claims him, then Barrett would be ineligible to play the rest of this season.
“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” said Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”
If Barrett goes unclaimed, then the Eagles should be all over him in free agency. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who had 4.5 sacks when he last played in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019. He may not be a game-changer like that anymore, but maybe he can still play.
There was a time when Barrett was one of the top linebackers in football. He signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Buccaneers and then followed it up with a one-year, $7 million deal with the Dolphins.
If he becomes available, the Eagles should do everything to get him.
