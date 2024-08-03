Eagles Awarded Rookie TE Off Waivers

Eagles Today

Kevin Foelsch, an undrafted rookie free agent out of New Haven, was claimed from the NY Jets.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were awarded tight end Kevin Foelsch off waivers from the New York Jets on Saturday.

Originally an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of New Haven by Carolina, Foelsch (6-foot-4, 250) is a Ramsey, New Jersey native who recorded 73 receptions for 660 yards and 16 touchdowns in five college seasons.

He was a first-team All-Northeast-10 Conference honoree this past season after producing a career-high seven touchdowns and the first player out of New Haven, a Division II program, to sign an NFL UDFA contract since 2017.

The Eagles needed a body at the position after losing rookie TE McCallan Castles to a right leg injury during a live period in Thursday night's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. Castles was waived with an injury designation earlier Saturday and will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers as expected.

Castles signed with the Eagles as a rookie free agent out of Tennessee following the 2024 Draft. He also played at Califormia and UC-Davis before finishing in the SEC with the Volunteeers.

The Eagles depth chart at TE includes starter Dallas Goedert and backup Grant Calcaterra as well as veteran free-agent signing C.J. Uzomah, Albert Okwuegbunam, and E.J. Jenkins.

