Eagles Waive/Injured Rookie TE
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' first and perhaps only live period at training camp this summer came at a cost when rookie undrafted tight end McCallan Castles suffered a right leg injury.
Castles, 24, had to limp off after hurting himself in front of nearly 50,000 fans during Philadelphia's only open practice this summer.
He signed as an undrafted free agent after playing his final college season at Tennessee and showed some promise as a receiving TE at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. Castles played two seasons at Cal before transferring to UC Davis and ultimately landing in the SEC with the Volunteers where he caught 22 passes for 283 yards with five touchdowns.
Star TE Dallas Goedert is the Eagles' top TE and one of the best in the NFL. The landscape behind the seven-year veteran is changing with former backup Jack Stoll going untendered as a potential restricted free agent this offseason and ultimately leaving for the New York Giants.
Third-year player Grant Calcaterra is having a strong camp and the TE2 job is his to lose at this point with veteran C.J. Uzomah and the always intriguing Albert Okwuegbunam battling for the No. 3 spot. Neither has been terribly impressive this summer, however.
The athletic E.J. Jenkins is raw and likely earmarked for the practice squad with an outside chance for the initial 53-man roster with a strong preseason.
Castles was also in the mix for a PS spot and will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers which is the more than likely scenario because of the injury.