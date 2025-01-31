Eagles Back-To-Back Home Run Picks Reflect On Rookie Journey and Super Bowl LIX
PHILADELPHIA – The final journey of their rookie seasons will take them to Bourbon Street for Super Bowl LIX.
Maybe there will be one more trip - a ride up Philly’s Broad Street on the back of a flatbed truck or double-decker bus with a beverage of choice in one hand and the shiny Lombardi Trophy in the other. A million people, give or take a few hundred thousand wearing Eagles jerseys and colors, will line the streets, cheering and (quite possibly) drinking lustily as they celebrate another Super Bowl title.
“I’m really excited,” said one of those rookies, defensive back Cooper DeJean. “Obviously, it’s what you work for throughout the whole season. Just to be in this spot now, and we’ve talked about it ever since I got here about doing special things as a team, and now we’re here. We’re playing in the game that we’ve worked for all season.”
DeJean, who will turn 22 on Super Bowl Sunday, and Quinyon Michell, who is 23, have brought talent and youth to the Eagles’ defense and have made a huge impact on helping the Eagles arrive in a second Super Bowl in three seasons, earning a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9 in the New Orleans Caesars Superdome.
“It’s exciting,” said Mitchell. “I don’t think the emotions hit yet, so just approaching it like another game. We (he and DeJean) have just been leaning on each other all year. Great experience. In the championship game, we kind of just reflected a little bit. It’s been awesome.
“It just kind of felt like a dream, but we came back to the realization of preparing for a Super Bowl.”
The drafting of Mitchell with the 22nd pick, then, 18 picks later, and a trade-up with the Washington Commanders, taking DeJean at No. 40, has rebuilt a secondary in need of a makeover, and Howie Roseman delivered with back-to-back home runs. The GM went deep with back-to-back shots in 2023 with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, in 2022 with Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens, and again in 2021 with DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson.
Every single one of those players is playing a big part in what has happened this season, and there’s no reason to think the success will slow down in the ensuing years.
DeJean is enjoying himself. He went to a Flyers game and got to ride on the Zamboni machine between periods as the crowd cheered. He went to a Sixers game to see the Lakers and LeBron James.
“I love going to those games, especially hockey, seeing guys hit each other and fly around on the skates,” he said. “It’s like football on ice.”
Mitchell, well, he prefers to keep things low key.
“I just been at the crib, chilling on the game,” he said. “I don’t really like basketball or hockey. I like baseball. I’ve been to two (Phillies) games.”
Mitchell has two interceptions in three playoff games after not having one during the regular season. DeJean doesn’t have one, yet, but he has impacted the game so much that he and Mitchell are both finalists for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, an award that will be announced on Thursday night.
“Those guys are really good football players,” said receiver A.J. Brown. “They’re really smart for being really young … Those two guys had great years for us this year.”
