Eagles Star Defensive Lineman Believes He Will Be Ready For Super Bowl LIX
PHILADELPHIA – Not even three months ago, Brandon Graham couldn’t make a muscle with his left arm. He had torn his triceps muscle on Nov. 24 and appeared lost for the season, because, well, a typical timeline for recovery from that injury usually takes four to six months to return to normal activities and up to a full year to regain full strength.
There’s nothing normal about football activities, yet Graham stands on the brink of returning for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, perhaps a medical marvel just three months away from his 37th birthday.
“It’s just a day-to-day thing, but I feel like I’ll be ready,” he said. “I know the risks, but the reward will be so much sweeter to go out there and be able to help the team and go out there and get a win.”
The risk is retearing the muscle, but he said, “Honestly, I don’t think (it will happen). I just know that’s what they gotta say. I don’t put anything in that.”
Graham was in pads at Thursday’s late afternoon practice at Lincoln Financial Field after having his practice window opened earlier in the day to return from injured reserve.
“I was kind of shocked that I wasn’t really feeling nothing as I was striking in individual (drills),” he said.
The Eagles listed him as a limited participant and there is still a ways to go before any pronouncement can be made regarding his Super Bowl availability, but things certainly seem to be trending in the right direction.
Graham had surgery on Dec. 3 and wore a cast, but only for two days. After he got it off, he didn’t do much of anything for a month, except little wrist exercises designed to keep the muscle from atrophying.
“We kind of speeded (the rehab) up a little bit, especially to try to get to this point,” he said. “I think we did a great job of being patient, but when it was time to turn it up, we did. It just feels good to be in this position, to put those pads on (Thursday), get out there, move around and be back with the guys. I was excited talking my stuff out there with the guys. It felt like it was the right thing. I’m just enjoying it. Today was a good one, (Friday) we’ll see what happens. We’re gonna keep working til we get there.”
Graham followed his rehab exactly the way he should, working closely with his therapist, who said that he could get back for the Super Bowl – if the Eagles made, and they have.
“That’s why I feel strong,” he said. “At first, I couldn’t even make a muscle, now I feel like myself again. I’m honestly just happy to be back and be in this situation. I can’t wait to see what happens.”
