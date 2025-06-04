Eagles' Belief In Young Defensive Star Is Rare
PHILADELPHIA - Most got caught up in the micro of what Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio discussed Tuesday when musing about Cooper DeJean, the second-year defensive back’s versatility, and a potential position change.
What’s important is the macro and the Eagles’ faith in DeJean, one of the top rookie defenders in the NFL last season, to play any position in the secondary at a high level.
The Iowa product is penciled in as a three-down player for the 2025 season.
What that looks like is to be determined, with the most likely avenue being as an outside cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell in the base defense (something Fangio noted the Eagles played for 160 snaps last season) before moving into the slot in nickel.
However, Fangio left the door open for other avenues as well, including safety.
“We'd like to keep him at nickel, and then in our base package, we'll find a spot for him either at corner or safety,” Fangio said.
That macro belief in DeJean to handle any role on the back end shifts the real domino toward the development of others.
If Adoree’ Jackson or Kelee Ringo fail to lock down the right CB spot, DeJean may have to play outside the numbers regularly.
If Sydney Brown, rookie Andrew Mukuba or Tristin McCollum don’t satisfy what Fangio needs opposite Reed Blankenship at safety, DeJean may have to move to the last line of defense.
Heck, if Brown settles in at safety and Mukuba can handle slot work at a higher rate than Jackson or Ringo on the outside, DeJean may be forced to relocate from Fangio’s preferred outcome.
“I think a lot of it will end up depending upon how the rest of the guys develop and where we most need him,” Fangio said.
Fangio has also been around long enough to understand the business of football factors in as well and top-tier outside CBs get paid more than top safeties, who are higher on the totem pole than good slot players.
“It will be determined by what's best for [DeJean] and what's best for the team, and probably what's best for the team will win out in that decision,” Fangio said. “But he's capable of playing corner and he's capable of playing safety also.”
Wherever the wheel stops turning, the Eagles are very confident in the product DeJean will deliver.
MORE NFL: Imposter No More: Eagles' Jordan Davis Is Ready To Breakout