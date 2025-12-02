Steelers Cut Darius Slay, Could Eagles Reunite?

One of the biggest talking points around the Philadelphia Eagles this season has been the cornerback room.

Quinyon Mitchell is a bona fide star on the outside. Cooper DeJean is one of the best overall nickels in the league. Outside of these two, Adoree' Jackson has been the most consistent corner. Kelee Ringo has had some opportunities this season, but hasn't played at the same level as Jackson. Jakorian Bennett is back in the mix as an option as well.

The Eagles clearly were looking for other options ahead of the trade deadline and brought in Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. Carter is with the team, but Alexander stepped away. Now, there's another intriguing option out there for the taking: old friend Darius Slay.

Philadelphia should reunite with Darius Slay

"Steelers and CB Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, Slay’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X on Tuesday. "Slay is interested in continuing to play, and will consider signing with other teams. But his time in Pittsburgh has come to an end."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported that the former Eagles star will "consider other teams" if he clears waivers.

"Darius Slay interested in continuing to play and will consider other teams (assuming he clears waivers), agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey said," Rapoport wrote on X.

Slay has had a rough season. He played 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, including nine starts. Over that stretch, he had three passes defended, 36 total tackles, and one tackle for loss. Quarterbacks completed 75 percent of their passes against Slay in coverage (30-for-40) for 337 yards and a touchdown.

That's not great, but there's an argument that he should be brought back for the stretch run. Slay wasn't just a talented corner for the Eagles, but a leader in the locker room. With all of the drama of the season, there's an argument that bringing someone like Slay back could have a positive impact, like how they brought Brandon Graham back. Last season, he was solid in Vic Fangio's system as well and allowed just a 54.7 completion percentage against him.

In short, yes the Eagles could use Slay at this time. They acquired Alexander, who was expected to play a role after the deadline. He stepped away from the team, though. Slay could fill the role that was left by Alexander. At this point, all the Eagles would have to do is place a waiver claim on him. If he were to go unclaimed, the Eagles could simply sign him in free agency.

This isn't to say that Slay should be brought in to start opposite of Mitchell this week, but he's worth a look. Slay has experience playing five seasons for Philadelphia. It's arguably time to bring him back.

