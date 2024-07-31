Eagles "Big Daddy's" Show Up When Pads Come On
PHILADELPHIA - Nobody knows the Georgia guys better than the Georgia guys, and all four could – and should – have prominent roles this season for the Eagles. They all played together at Georgia and won national championships together.
Now, outside linebacker/edge rusher Nolan Smith has added seven pounds of muscle and has been a frequent visitor to the Eagles’ backfield.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean is battling to start, but even if he doesn’t, he could have a good-sized role.
Then there are the two defensive tackles – Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.
The pads came on in full on Tuesday morning for the first time since January. Neither player disappeared.
Davis had a rep in one-on-ones where he beat center Cam Jurgens, knocking him backward then scotting around the outside. Carter lined up outside right tackle Lane Johnson outside shoulder on another snap dring team drills and applied good pressure.
On a designed running play from quarterback Jalen Hurts, Carter wasn’t having it with Saquon Barkley’s attempted block, plowing him back into Hurts to foil the rep.
Carter and Davis need to have big seasons.
“I think they are doing well,” said left guard Landon Dickerson. “(Defensive coordinator Vic) Fangio is doing a great job calling plays against our offense. They are always giving us a good look.
“Jordan and Jalen are kind of embracing that role. Obviously, losing Fletch (Cox) and that kind of veteran leadership. Honestly, they've stepped up tremendously and they are working hard at practice and finishing to the ball. They are working on being the best players they can be.”
Fangio taled about Davis’s “bend,” being able to get low and explode. That’s no easy feat for a 6-6, 350-pound man.
“You naturally just stand up all day,” sad Davis. “I walk around 6-6, I’m the highest in the room, but you don’t want to play high because you’re going to get rooted out, especially with a … short center like Cam (Jurgens), like (Jason) Kelce. Those guys are a little bit shorter, so their center of gravity is a little bit lower.
"You want to make sure you play on their level because once they get under you, it’s over with … It’s like that, mindset things, little tweaks.”
So, how’s it going for Davis and Carter?
Well, nobody better to ask than a Georgia guy.
“I call them my big daddy’s,” said Smith. “Those big guys up front, we need them, everybody needs big daddy’s. They’re working hard every day running to the ball. JD looks slimmer and faster. He done cut his air so he’s more aerodynamic.
“JC, JC gonna be JC. I love him to death. We still work our games like normal. He looks at me, I look at him. JC is one of those quiet dogs, so I’m the talker for him. I tell people I’m JC’s spokesperson.”
