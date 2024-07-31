Eagles Today

Eagles "Big Daddy's" Show Up When Pads Come On

Who better to talk about Georgia guys than Georgia guys, and one had some interesting comments about the two big defensive tackles.

Ed Kracz

Eagles Jalen Carter
Eagles Jalen Carter / By Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Nobody knows the Georgia guys better than the Georgia guys, and all four could – and should – have prominent roles this season for the Eagles. They all played together at Georgia and won national championships together.

Now, outside linebacker/edge rusher Nolan Smith has added seven pounds of muscle and has been a frequent visitor to the Eagles’ backfield.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is battling to start, but even if he doesn’t, he could have a good-sized role.

Then there are the two defensive tackles – Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

The pads came on in full on Tuesday morning for the first time since January. Neither player disappeared.

Davis had a rep in one-on-ones where he beat center Cam Jurgens, knocking him backward then scotting around the outside. Carter lined up outside right tackle Lane Johnson outside shoulder on another snap dring team drills and applied good pressure.

On a designed running play from quarterback Jalen Hurts, Carter wasn’t having it with Saquon Barkley’s attempted block, plowing him back into Hurts to foil the rep.

Carter and Davis need to have big seasons.

Jordan Davis
Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

“I think they are doing well,” said left guard Landon Dickerson. “(Defensive coordinator Vic) Fangio is doing a great job calling plays against our offense. They are always giving us a good look.

“Jordan and Jalen are kind of embracing that role. Obviously, losing Fletch (Cox) and that kind of veteran leadership. Honestly, they've stepped up tremendously and they are working hard at practice and finishing to the ball. They are working on being the best players they can be.”

Fangio taled about Davis’s “bend,” being able to get low and explode. That’s no easy feat for a 6-6, 350-pound man.

“You naturally just stand up all day,” sad Davis. “I walk around 6-6, I’m the highest in the room, but you don’t want to play high because you’re going to get rooted out, especially with a … short center like Cam (Jurgens), like (Jason) Kelce. Those guys are a little bit shorter, so their center of gravity is a little bit lower.

"You want to make sure you play on their level because once they get under you, it’s over with … It’s like that, mindset things, little tweaks.”

So, how’s it going for Davis and Carter?

Well, nobody better to ask than a Georgia guy.

“I call them my big daddy’s,” said Smith. “Those big guys up front, we need them, everybody needs big daddy’s. They’re working hard every day running to the ball. JD looks slimmer and faster. He done cut his air so he’s more aerodynamic.

“JC, JC gonna be JC. I love him to death. We still work our games like normal. He looks at me, I look at him. JC is one of those quiet dogs, so I’m the talker for him. I tell people I’m JC’s spokesperson.”

More NFL: Eagles Receiver Gaining Traction In Quest To Be No. 3, Earning Jalen Hurts' Trust

Published
Ed Kracz

ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News