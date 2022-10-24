Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward

One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room.

Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday.

Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston in 2017.

He was a member of the organization's Super Bowl LII championship team as a part of the practice squad but did not become a contributor until after a stint in the now-defunct AAF as a member of the San Antonio Commanders.

Ward's attempt at making the 53-man roster for a fourth consecutive season was derailed this summer by a toe injury that sent him to injured reserve on Aug. 30.

Because it was a multi-week but not a season-ending injury, the Eagles worked out an injury settlement with Ward, 27.

Once the settlement period ended, which also included additional weeks on top of the length of the projected injury period, the Eagles were permitted to bring Ward back and did exactly that.

A two-time All-AAC quarterback at Houston, Ward slowly developed into a competent slot receiver in the Doug Pederson era, topping out with 53 receptions and six touchdowns in 2020.

He re-joins a WR group led by stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as well as Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, and undrafted rookie Britain Covey, who is more returner than receiver at this stage.

Covey has been the Eagles' main kick and punt returner in recent weeks.

In the past, Ward has been a secure punt returner but lacked explosiveness, which has been the scouting report on Covey as well.

Ward is now the fourth WR on the practice squad joining a pair of king-sized prospects in Deon Cain and Auden Tate, as well as former Olympic hurdler Devon Allen.

The Eagles will have three PS elevations they can use on Ward in the coming weeks if they feel the need for a more traditional slot WR or a changeup at punt returner.

