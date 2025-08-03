Eagles Bring In Support For Ailing LS
PHILADELPHIA - Veteran Eagles’ long snapper Charley Hughlett was limited in practice with a neck injury on Sunday, forcing GM Howie Roseman to add a contingency at the position with the preseason opener against Cincinnati looming on Thursday, Aug. 7.
Rookie LS Christian Johnstone, who snapped for five seasons in college at Appalachian State and went undrafted back in April, was brought in as the insurance for Hughlett.
To make room for Johnstone on the 90-man roster, the Eagles waived undrafted rookie cornerback B.J. Mayes, who played his college ball at Texas A&M.
Mayes had been getting the occasional third-team rep in training camp but was deemed behind the others getting similar reps: Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods, and undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson.
Johnstone participated in the Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp this spring.
Hughlett, 35, was a long-term fixture in Cleveland before signing in the offseason with the Eagles after Philadelphia moved on from Rick Lovato after an inconsistent season.
Hughlett had a streak of 152 consecutive NFL games that ended last season by a rib injury but is expected to remain the Eagles’ long snapper when healthy.
