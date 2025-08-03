Eagles Today

Eagles Bring In Support For Ailing LS

With Charley Hughlett dealing with a nick injury the Eagles signed former Appalachian State LS Christian Johnstone.

John McMullen

Eagles LS Charley Hughlett at the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles LS Charley Hughlett at the NovaCare Complex. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Veteran Eagles’ long snapper Charley Hughlett was limited in practice with a neck injury on Sunday, forcing GM Howie Roseman to add a contingency at the position with the preseason opener against Cincinnati looming on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Rookie LS Christian Johnstone, who snapped for five seasons in college at Appalachian State and went undrafted back in April, was brought in as the insurance for Hughlett.

To make room for Johnstone on the 90-man roster, the Eagles waived undrafted rookie cornerback B.J. Mayes, who played his college ball at Texas A&M.

Mayes had been getting the occasional third-team rep in training camp but was deemed behind the others getting similar reps:  Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods, and undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson.

Johnstone participated in the Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp this spring.

Hughlett, 35, was a long-term fixture in Cleveland before signing in the offseason with the Eagles after Philadelphia moved on from Rick Lovato after an inconsistent season.

Hughlett had a streak of 152 consecutive NFL games that ended last season by a rib injury but is expected to remain the Eagles’ long snapper when healthy.

MORE ON NFL: Basketball On Turf: Eagles Big-Bodied WR Is Making Noise

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News