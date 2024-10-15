Eagles Bring Veteran CB Back To Practice Squad
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are bringing back cornerback Parry Nickerson, signing the veteran to a practice squad spot on Tuesday.
Nickerson first showed up in Philadelphia as a tryout player during mandatory minicamp and was so impressive that he earned a spot on the Eagles' 90-man offseason roster.
The numbers game was ultimately too steep this summer for Nickerson, 29, who played five games for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Miami last season.
A Tulane product, Nickerson has also had NFL stops with the New York Jets, Jacksonville, Green Bay and Minnesota. He's best suited to be a slot CB where highly-regarded rookie Cooper DeJean took over the starting slot from Avonte Maddox during Sunday's 20-16 win over Cleveland.
The Eagles did suffer an injury at CB vs. the Browns when Darius Slay was forced to leave the game with a knee injury after 29 defensive reps. Isaiah Rodgers replaced Slay and played 22 defensive snaps, with Kelee Ringo getting 6 when Rodgers was banged up before returning.
Eagles On SI did see Slay later outside the locker room and the veteran was in good spirits although he did have a slight limp. Slay's status is regarded as day-to-day moving forward, according to a team source.
The CBs on the Eagles' 53-man roster are Slay, rookie starter Quinyon Mitchell, DeJean, Rodgers, Ringo, Eli Ricks, and Maddox, who serves as a backup for both the nickel spot and at safety.
Nickerson joins A.J. Woods as the PS cornerbacks for Philadelphia and both are best suited for inside work.