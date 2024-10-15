Week 8 Eagles-Bengals Matchup Moved
PHILADELPHIA - Flex-scheduling has affected the Eagles for the first time this season and the move is a backward one for Philadelphia, although it might have more to do with the opponent.
The NFL announced a Week 8 shift moving the Eagles' visit to Cincinnati on Oct. 27 out of the 4:25 national window on CBS back to a 1 p.m. start time.
The game moving into the slot as the replacement is Chicago at Washington, a contest scheduled to feature the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks in the 2024 draft against each other.
Bears quarterback and top overall pick Caleb Williams will face off against Commanders' signal caller Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner at LSU selected at No. 2 who is currently the early favorite to be the Rookie of the Year.
The fact that the new blood usurped two perceived preseason Super Bowl contenders speaks to the underachieving 2-4 Bengals start but also the pedestrian 3-2 break out of the gates by the Eagles with an offense All-Pro right tackle just described as "constipated."
Meanwhile, the Bears and Commanders are both 4-2 entering Week 7 which is the bye week for Chicago.
Washington, which leads Philadelphia by one-half-game in the NFC East, hosts Carolina this week while the Eagles visit the 2-4 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Typically a big-ticket item for broadcast networks, the Eagles are still scheduled for three primetime games on Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville, Thursday, Nov. 14 vs Washington, and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams.
