Eagles C.J. Gardner-Johnson Likes Safety Depth, Not Interested In Jalen Mills' Return
PHILADELPHIA – Thanks, but no thanks on Jalen Mills, C.J. Gardner-Johnson wrote on social media.
Mills is a free agent and an Eagles draft pick all the way back in 2016. Still, he just turned 30 in April, and he can play safety, which feels like maybe a sore spot for Philly.
Gardner-Johnson doesn’t think so.
“No disrespect but we loaded!” Gardner-Johnson put on X. “Young guys ready to do the same thing he did years ago.”
Mills played five years with the Eagles as a seventh-round pick before moving on to three more years with the New England Patriots. The New York Giants released him shorltty after he showed up to camp this summer with a calf strain.
One of the Eagles' young guys is Reed Blankenship. He’s ready to start his third NFL season and second as a full-time starter. He led the team in tackles (108) and interceptions (3) last year.
There’s second-year third-round pick Sydney Brown, who was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) when training camp began on July 24 and has remained there all summer long. Clearly, he’s not ready to play and very well could remain on PUP to begin the year and for who knows how long beyond that?
There’s also second-year undrafted free agent Tristin McCollum, who has made a strong case to be included on the roster.
After that, it’s a pair of converted cornerbacks – Avonte Maddox and James Bradberry, both veterans.
Mills is both, too, a converted cornerback who started for the Eagles in their Super Bowl-winning season in 2017, and just turned 30 in April.
Then there’s Gardner-Johnson, just 26 but a veteran entering his sixth NFL season.
When he signed a three-year deal to return to Philly after spending last year with the Detroit Lions some thought he could see time in the slot, but he’s been all safety since camp began, with the Eagles having several slot options.
Ask any of his teammates what he brings to the team, and the word “toughness” always seems to find its way into the answer. He is also a very chirpy player though not often talking to the media.
Gardner-Johnson had only one press conference this summer and the exchanges he gave to reporters’ questions were at times contentious, and at other times confident and even boastful.
“He brings that kind of swag to the defense, hearing him go at it,” said Blankenship. “I never really say a whole lot, but I'm like, ‘Man, I need to start saying some stuff.’ I know I've told him before in locker room, I said, ‘Hey, you be the vocal guy, and, you know, I got your back with everything.’ So, I love seeing that he's a competitor, and everybody knows that, and we feed off that.”
Gardner-Johnson missed a couple of practices late in camp with a shoulder injury, but he's back and fine, now. During his time on the sideline watching his teammates practice, he hung out with Brown and would yell encouragement to his defensive players.
"He's a great energy guy," said Slay. "Great ballhawk, great player. ...He brings a lot of swag. He brings a lot of effort. He goes into each and every day to compete, to be his best. So, I'm the quiet voice, he the loud voice and it's a good mixture of us together to help lead this group to a successful season.”
If something were to happen to Blankenship and/or Gardner-Johnson that forces them to miss a game or more, the Eagles depth would be tested.
Would Mills help that depth? He might, even if Gardner-Johnson doesn’t think so.
