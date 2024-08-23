Eagles Roster Battles Take Center Stage Vs. Vikings: Can Rookie Receivers Win Jobs?
PHILADELPHIA - Here are 5 roster battles that could determine who wins a job when the Eagles have to cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.
First, a note. The Eagles can IR players without having them count against the 53-man roster. What’s new this year is that if a player gets put on injured reserve, he isn’t done for the season. A team can activate as many as two players after they miss the mandatory four games.
JULIAN OKWARA VS. PATRICK ROBINSON
P-Rob made the big play in the preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens. That counts if the competition to make the roster is close, and it very well may be. The Eagles list both as outside linebackers and they like Robinson a lot. This will be his fourth season. GM Howie Roseman mentioned Okwara by name as one of the players he was excited to get after signing him to a futures deal early in the offseason, so they presumably like him, too. Okwara has quietly had a solid summer.
OLB outlook: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Josh Sweat are listed at this position along with Terrell Lewis, with Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, and Tarron Jackson listed as defensive ends. Other linebackers crowding the field are Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and Ben VanSumeren.
What could happen: Hunt could be placed on IR after he turned up with an oblique injury on the final day of camp. That could allow the Eagle to keep both Robinson and Okwara.
DYLAN MCMAHON VS. NICK GATES VS. BRETT TOTH
Toth feels safe with his ability to play all five positions as a backup, though how well he plays all five is another question. McMahon feels safe since he was a draft pick. Gates, though, has experience and that could be a factor if Mekhi Becton gets hurt in-game or has to miss a start or more, which is a legitimate concern.
OL outlook: After the starting five, the Eagles could keep Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard, and Tyler Steen, so maybe two of the three make it.
What could happen: There’s also a chance the Eagles could IR Steen (ankle) or Keegan (hip). Gates would be a tough cut.
AINIAS SMITH VS. THE FIELD
Jobs got a little tougher to win with the Eagles’ acquisition of receiver Jahan Dotson on Thursday. Smith is a fifth-rounder, so that might matter. His camp was subpar until the final week when he finally started consistently catching the ball
WR outlook: After A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dotson, and probably Britain Covey, the Eagles may only have one job opening, though with two rookies in Smith and Johnny Wilson they could go with six. Wilson, however, missed the final week with a concussion. The rest of the field -Parris Campbell, John Ross (concussion), Joseph Ngata, and Jacob Harris being the top candidates – probably aren’t in the mix anymore.
What could happen: The Eagles risk cutting Smith and try to get him to the practice squad.
E.J. JENKINS VS. ALBERT OKWUEGBUNAM
Okwuegbunam has missed the last six practices with an abdomen injury, so the tight end’s time may already be up if he can’t play on Saturday. That leaves Jenkins battling the Eagles’ decision as whether they will keep two tights or make it three with him.
TE outlook: Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra are roster locks.
What could happen: The Eagles cut Jenkins, hope to get him to the practice squad and scour the cut wire for another tight end.
JOSH JOBE VS. ELI RICKS VS. ZECH MCPHEARSON.
The Eagles are deep at cornerback and won’t be able to keep all three. Maybe not any. All three are solid special teamers, so they might yet have hope.
CB outlook: These feel like the locks: Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, Avonte Maddox, and Isaiah Rodgers. That’s six.
What could happen: All three could get cut, so one has to stand out big time to force the Eagles to keep seven.
