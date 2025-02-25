Eagles Called Threat To Acquire $125 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler
Could the Philadelphia Eagles add yet another generational talent into the mix this offseason?
Philadelphia knew it needed to upgrade last offseason and did so by landing one of the best offensive players in football in Saquon Barkley in free agency. He responded by having one of the best overall seasons by a running back in National Football League history.
Could they look to make a similarly seismic move for the defense? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared that teams around the league are viewing Philadelphia as a threat to acquire Cleveland Browns six-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade.
"Way early and I'm connecting some dots here admittedly," Fowler said on ESPN's "Get Up." "This is a conversation that some people across the league have had. The Philadelphia Eagles, one of the most aggressive if not the most aggressive teams on the trade market will be looking for a pass rusher...Myles Garrett, they would not want to see him go to the Washington Commanders for example. If that was to gain traction, Howie Roseman would likely step in and try to make a deal that's too hard for the Cleveland Browns to refuse.
"Keep in mind here, the Browns are a 'hard no.' They are still telling teams that they have no interest in trading Myles Garrett. If he were to become available several teams will be in that, maybe the Eagles will be one."
Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowler and requested a trade from Cleveland. During Super Bowl week, he called the Eagles a potential "hell of a destination." The Eagles already had the best defense in football in 2024, if they could somehow land arguably the best defensive player in the game, they absolutely would be considered the favorites to win the Super Bowl once again.
One thing that is surprising is the fact that he's financially pretty affordable for the next two years. He signed a five-year, $125 million deal and will have cap hits over just over $19 million in 2025 and just over $20 million in 2026.
