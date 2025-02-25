Eagles Mock Draft: Philadelphia Predicted To Pick Standout 12.5-Sack LB
The Philadelphia Eagles will close out the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft unless they made some sort of trade.
Philadelphia currently has the No. 32 pick in the draft after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bow LIX. Even with the season being over, it's an exciting time in the NFL. The NFL Scouting Combine will begin this week. Fans across the league will start to get their first look at some of the top prospects in football.
Free agency will be here next month and then the NFL Draft will be here in April. The Eagles have shown that they know what they are doing in the draft. They've struck gold over the last few years and they will try to do so again at No. 32.
Who will they pick, though? Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman predicted that the Eagles will pick Georgia standout linebacker Jalon Walker.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia," Wasserman said. "History repeats itself: The Eagles land another athletic pass-rusher from Georgia late in the first round. Walker isn’t nearly as experienced on the edge as Nolan Smith was as a prospect, but his athletic potential and the team’s ability to bring him along slowly could pay big dividends."
Walker spent the last three years at Georgia and racked up 12.5 sacks over that stretch. His best season was the 2024 campaign in which he had 6.5 sacks, 60 total tackles, and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.
More NFL: Eagles Predicted To Lose 25-Year-Old After Breakout Super Bowl LIX