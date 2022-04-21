Eagles' Cameron Malveaux Retires

The lengthy defensive end is calling it a career at the age of 27

Eagles defensive end Cameron Malveaux announced his retirement via social media on Thursday.

The lengthy 6-foot-6, 265-pound Malveaux, 27, joined the organization on Sept. 29 of last year when he was signed to the practice squad and ultimately played in three games, getting 66 defensive snaps and contributing three tackles. He was also active and played 15 defensive reps in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay, 21% of the team's total.

His agent, David Canter, tweeted that Malveaux will attend law school and be "my future general counsel."

Originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2017 out of the University of Houston, Malveaux also spent time with Arizona, Kansas City, Washington, San Francisco, and Cleveland before ending his career with the Eagles.

“For many years I have dedicated my life solely to the game of football,” Malveaux wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful for every single opportunity I was given from God to compete and make my childhood dreams come true. Through all of the many ups and downs football has changed my life for the better.

"After much time and consideration, I have decided it is time to step away from this game. As hard of a decision it was to make, I know it’s time to move on.”

Malveaux thanked the Eagles by name and the other teams who employed him over the years and allowed him to “be the best version” of himself."

The Texas native made his decision before the Eagles were set to open up their offseason program on April 25.

Although a journeyman, Malveaux showed some ability in his limited snaps last year and his length was a valuable trait to have.

He showed enough to be re-signed to a futures deal and was set to battle for a DE role among a group that includes Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, and Matt Leo.

The Eagles are also expected to add a body or two in next week's draft at defensive end.

