Eagles Camp Storyline No. 6: Will A Third Receiver Materialize And Does It Matter?
PHILADELPHIA – The countdown to Eagles training camp is on, with the report date of July 23 shimmering just ahead.
As always, there will be storylines as camp winds through the rest of the month and into August. So, between now and then, 10 will be revealed, one per day, beginning with No. 10 and working up to the top storyline.
No. 6: Third receiver…who is it and does it really matter?
There are two parts to this storyline.
First, who will be the primary backup to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith?
Second, does it really matter?
What is important about the storyline is the entertainment it will provide during camp.
Parris Campbell and John Ross are veterans who had nice springs. Britain Covey is the punt returner who has never really been given an opportunity in the slot despite creating what looks to be large swaths of open space around him when he runs his routes.
Then there are third-day rookie picks Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson. What can they possible be counted on to do in their first year after being taken in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively?
Other hopefuls include Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins, Jacob Harris, and Shaq Davis.
Then there's Saquon Barkley. How much of a factor will the running back be as a receiver out of the backfield and/or lined up wide?
Camp should steer us toward an answer when it's all mixed into a blender during seven-on-sevens and 11-on-11 to see what emerges.
The Eagles peppered the receiver position in 2022, taking Jalen Reagor (No. 21 overall) and then adding John Hightower (fifth round) and Quez Watkins (sixth round).
That didn’t work out well, so in 2021 the Eagles took Smith. They didn’t draft another receiver until three years later when they took Smith and Wilson. Of course, they made a draft night trade in 2022 to land Brown.
My pick to win the job of a depth receiver behind Brow and Smith is a split of the duties between Campbell and Ross, with maybe something developing for the rookies as the season goes along – a red zone package for the seriously-tall Wilson and a running back, jet-sweep bundle of plays for Smith?
Again, camp will tell.
The Eagles never really utilized a third receiver – or even running back D’Andre Swift for that matter - the last two years but found themselves paying the price for that when Brown left the regular-season finale with an injury then missed the wild-card playoff game against the Buccaneers. Their offense nose-dived in losing both games without another reliable option other than Smith.
Two years ago, they had Zach Pascal, who had 15 catches for 150 yards and one score. Last year, they tried Olamide Zaccheaus (10 catches, 164 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Julio Jones (11-75-3).
None of them had much opportunity.
We’ll start to see what crumbs - or maybe big bites? - offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will spoon out for pass-catchers not named Brown, Smith, and even Barkley, once camp opens.
