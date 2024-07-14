Eagles Camp Storyline No. 8: Is There Enough Depth At Defensive Tackle?
PHILADELPHIA – The countdown to Eagles training camp is on, with the report date of July 23 shimmering just ahead.
As always, there will be storylines as camp winds through the rest of the month and into August. So, between now and then, 10 will be revealed, one per day, beginning with No. 10 and working up to the top storyline.
No. 8 Jalen and Jordan…what else? (Milton Williams’ step-up time)
It feels like the Eagles need more in the defensive tackle room. Don’t get me wrong, there is quality along that front, but is the depth good enough? Camp should help answer that question, especially when the pads come on.
Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis went early in the first round in back-to-back drafts. Those have to be the new standard bearers with Fletcher Cox retired, though that’s not what they think.
Carter is 23. Davis is 24.
The Eagles are asking them to carry a heavy load, and to do it, they both need to be in the best condition of their lives. Better than even when they helped the University of Georgia win back-to-back national championships.
“I'll be able to answer the call,” said Davis. “I know what's required of me. I know (defensive coordinator) Vic (Fangio) is leaning on me. I know that the defensive line is leaning on us, so I definitely think I'll be able to handle it. That's what I'm working for.”
In addition to just how good that depth is, the rotation will be certainly something to watch as well once camp opens.
So too will Milton Williams. The party line on the fourth-year player is he is underrated. Maybe so, but maybe not as much as some might think.
The Eagles need better production out of Williams. A half-sack and 42 tackles in 46 percent of the snaps last season aren't going to cut it, not with Cox gone and Williams now the “elder” statesman in the room at just 25.
As important as it is for Carter and Davis to show they are ready to take their games to another level this summer, Williams must find another gear.
It might be why the Eagles have yet to give him a contract extension. They want to wait and see if he can put it all together and have a season like two years ago when he played just 36 percent of the snaps and produced four sacks and 36 tackles.
A good camp could go a long way for him.
After those three, the Eagles seem to be putting a lot of stock in Moro Ojomo, a seventh round pick last year, and a pair of second-year players in Stanford’s Thomas Booker, who was a fifth-round pick of the Texans on 2022, and Penn State’s PJ Mustipher, who played four games with the New Orleans Saints last year after going undrafted.
Then there's Marlon Tuipulotu, who shold be playing more. He contributed two sacks in jsut 17 percent of the snaps last year in 14 games.
Gabe Hall might play his way into being a depth option after being signed as one of the Eagles’ seven indrafted free agents this year.
“We all can learn from each other,” said Carter this past spring. “There’s stuff I’ve learned from Mo (Moro Ojomo), and we’re in the same (draft) class. There are some things he learned from me. I still learn from JD. We’re all just working with each other to help each other get better.”
Yeah, but will it be enough?
Camp will tell.
