Eagles-Chargers 'Almost' Pulled Off Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade in the first round of the National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia moved up one spot to land linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. There were reports swirling around that night that the Eagles were trying to move up in the draft for a while with the hopes of landing Campbell. Owner Jeffrey Lurie even said on a call that they were trying to get Campbell for over an hour before they ultimately landed him.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday afternoon and shared that the Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers "almost" got a deal done involving the No. 22 pick in the draft.
"I think, I'm almost positive, the deal was almost done between the Philadelphia Eagles and and Chargers at No. 22 to get Jihaad Campbell, which was the guy, I knew there was someone the Eagles were targeting that they would move up for but I wasn't 100 percent sure," Rapoport said. "I wondered if it was going to be James Pearce and I don't think it was, but I couldn't find out who it was, honestly. And then I hear that Jihaad Campbell is going to go to the Eagles and then he thinks it's done and is about to come out and then they had to be like 'No, there's no trade. The Chargers decided to pick.' And then the trade was off."
At least the Eagles still got their man at the end of the day.