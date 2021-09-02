Eagles Claim a CB, Promote a DT on Busy Day of Moves

Hassan Ridgeway came up from the practice squad, where three players were added, Andre Chachere was claimed and added to the roster, and 3 were added to PS

PHILADELPHIA – The roster churn began anew on Thursday, just days after the Eagles made their final roster cuts to get to 53.

Offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (pectoral), defensive back Josiah Scott (hamstring), and Tyree Jackson (back) were placed on Injured Reserve. The Eagles filled two of those spots by elevating defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway from the practice squad and claiming cornerback Andre Chachere off waivers.

Chachere has been nothing more than a practice squad player since entering the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Houston Texans out of San Jose State in 2018. He did two stints with the Cardinals and one each with the Lions, Panthers, and Colts, who released him on Wednesday.

That makes the Eagles Chachere’s sixth team and his first time on an active roster.

Chachere, 25, is 6-0, 197.

The Eagles added three practice squad players as well, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, receiver KeeSean Johnson, and tight end Nick Eubanks.

While the practice squad was full, with all 16 spots taken for Thursday's practice, another slot opened in the evening when they released safety Grayland Arnold from the PS.

The tight end position is interesting in that Jack Stoll is on the roster, protected ahead of veteran Richard Rodgers. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles don’t add Rodgers next week.

They still have one spot on the 53-man roster to fill.

“My goal was to always make the team and I ended up doing it,” said Stoll, an undrafted free agent from Nebraska, prior to Thursday’s practice. “I’m lucky to have a great group of guys in there that I’ve been able to learn with and get to know over the past couple of weeks here. I’m looking forward for that time to be extended.”

Then there’s Jackson, who won’t be available to be activated for perhaps as long as two weeks as he rehabs a broken bone in his back.

Zach Ertz talked about Jackson’s development from quarterback to tight end.

Ertz said he was watching practice tape of OTAs to see what position coach Jason Michael was teaching and he noticed Jackson.

“I was like, man, this guy he’s pretty athletic, but it’s going to be a while for him to be a tight end,” said Ertz. “Then I see him in person two months later in training camp and he doesn’t even look like the same person on the field.

“I just think his development has been so rapid over the past month. Obviously, he’s dealing with an injury, which is tough, but it’s not going to set him back by any means. He’s constantly asking questions, he constantly asking me things, ‘Hey what do you do on the field, what do you do off the field, what is your routine during game week, how do you watch film?’

"He’s just constantly asking questions. For a young player to do that, I’m all in on helping them.”

